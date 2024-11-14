When Tulsi Gabbard welcomed PM Modi with namaste. Old video goes viral | Tendency

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as his next director of national intelligence. Since this announcement regarding the Hindu MP, social media has been abuzz with various posts about her, including old visuals of her meeting with world leaders. One such video shows her greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands. The throwback video went viral on social media. The image shows Tulsi Gabbard with PM Modi. (YouTube/@ANINewsIndia)

When the new US intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, welcomed Prime Minister Modi with folded hands in 2014, ANI wrote while posting the video on YouTube. The clip shows Gabbard putting a garland around Prime Minister Modi, shaking his hand, then greeting him with a namaste. She is also seen giving a gift to the Prime Minister. She also once presented her personal copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the Prime Minister.

Watch the video here:

Statement from Donald Trump

The president-elect took to his social media platform, Truth Social, for his announcement regarding Tulsi Gabbard.

I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For more than two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans. As a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, she enjoys broad support in both parties. She is now a proud Republican! I know Tusi will bring to our intelligence community the fearless spirit that defined his illustrious career, defending our constitutional rights and securing peace through force. This will make us all proud! Trump wrote. He further added a short biography of her, highlighting her achievements over the years.

PM Modis' message for fried Tulsi Gabbard

My most sincere congratulations to my dear friend Tulsi Gabbard on her historic appointment as Director of National Intelligence in the United States! Tulsi's proud adherence to her Hindu faith and values ​​has always been a source of deep connection between us, serving as a bridge to India's rich culture and spiritual heritage, PM Modi shared in a post X, adding that India has always admired his steadfast leadership and commitment to protecting democratic principles.

Take a look at the entire post X here:

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Born in American Samoa, a U.S. territory, she grew up primarily in Hawaii. At the age of 21, she won a seat in the Hawaii House of Representatives, after which her political career was on hiatus for a while. She later returned by winning a seat in Congress to represent Hawaii. She made history when she became the first Hindu member of the United States House of Representatives and took the oath of office by placing her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.