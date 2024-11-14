Why did American voters seem to believe more in Donald Trump than in Kamala Harris? | US elections 2024





Oliver Hall writes that poor messaging is not an obvious cause of Kamala Harris' defeat to Donald Trump (I spent hours trying to persuade American voters to choose Harris and not Trump. I know why she lost on November 9). In fact, the Democrats' message is not bold enough. However, this is to be expected from a party that is not taking bold action on the No. 1 issue in voters' eyes: the economy.

I come from a low-income Mexican-American family and community in San Diego. Non-college educated voters in my community are very unhappy with their economic situation under Joe Biden. Most of them don't follow the news and aren't fully aware of the things Trump has said and done in the past. I also heard voters repeating right-wing speeches they had watched on YouTube. There is very little to counter this propaganda.

Instead of reactively responding to Project 2025, where is the Democrats' Project 2025? Instead of defensively claiming not to be a socialist, why not point out that Trump's popular Covid stimulus measures are socialist and that we can offer more than that? It should be no news to Democrats that the phrase “there's nothing we can do” is used in online mockery of Democrats' campaign slogans.

As a college-educated voter, I did not vote for either candidate because the left wing has repeatedly called on the Democratic government to cancel student debt, support universal health care, to eliminate the filibuster, expand the court, etc. the status quo, which tells me they won't respond to anything except the crudest red flag. I hope this is the one.Vanessa TorresSan Diego, California, United States

I appreciated many of Oliver Hall's points, even if I disagree with his conclusion. I agree that Donald Trump is a unique, almost counterintuitive figure who is effective in garnering American support. But Hall fails to identify what Michael Tomasky describes well in a recent New Republic editorial. Tomasky writes that billionaire-backed conservative news forces, led by Fox News and X, now have a larger audience than the mainstream media.

It is well known that totalitarian states control the spread of information. In a typically American and democratic way, we have deliberately created such a climate. Economic actors finance and create information sources that strictly censor information. They oppose, demean and silence the opposition, and choose which politicians they support. As long as we have such a fragmented media environment, with little adherence to journalistic principles and a population that forms its beliefs, opinions and actions based on that, we will see little change.David HausamEugene, Oregon, States -United

The reason Donald Trump won is much more fundamental than anything more primitive I've read, in fact. It's not the economy, nor the border, nor weapons, nor God. It’s all that but none of that. It's simple: it reaches people on a pre-rational level and makes them feel good about themselves. He validates their anger and their fears. It calms their anxieties and soothes their worries. Truth, lies, facts and alternative facts don't matter. These are just rationalizations that follow emotions. Democrats don't understand.Joao ResendesBristol, Rhode Island, United States

Like Oliver Hall, I have also made numerous appeals for Kamala Harris to voters in swing states. No one mentioned his gender. I've talked to a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump the first time and for Joe Biden the second time, but they were too disappointed in both parties to vote for anyone this time. These people often cited inflation and immigration as reasons they couldn't vote for Harris. Perhaps that’s why Harris underperformed Biden nationwide. Stuart Bauchner New York, United States

Oliver Hall's article was a detailed and comprehensive description of the reasons not to vote for Kamala Harris. To me, the obvious conclusion is that the ordinary voter (myself included) simply isn't informed enough to vote. We are asking voters to vote on issues about which we have little or no understanding. In this election, two of the main issues were the economy and abortion. Despite a keen interest in politics, I admit to knowing little or nothing about these issues, certainly not enough to have a sufficiently informed opinion to vote. What do I know about the causes of inflation, the high price of gasoline, food or medicine?

Currently, the voter is informed by the media, then elected representatives (politicians) offer him bribes, appealing to his personal interest. All a power seeker needs is money and media to manipulate the voter. This is exactly what Trump did. So it’s no surprise to me that he was re-elected.

We need to change the system so that the voter is informed by experts on different issues. There is no doubt that, on a given question, a jury of voters chosen at random and informed by experts for a few days would give more reliable and more representative decisions?

The problem is infotainment. The current role of the media is less to inform and more to entertain in order to get clicks and make money. The news has therefore become a toxic diet of crimes, conflicts, scandals, violence and disasters. The presentation is sensationalist and hyperbolic. The media should stick to what it is good at: entertaining. News and information for voters should be provided by experts in the field, without commercial pressure.Don NixonAberfoyle Park, South Australia

