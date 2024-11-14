The Indonesian president's diplomatic push extends to China and the United States, but a Trump presidency could see the budding regional power tilt further toward Beijing.

It has been an eventful week for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. On November 9, he was break bread with Chinese leader Xi Jinping; three days later he was sit down with President Joe Biden at the White House. Between the two, Subianto found the time to reach out to Donald Trump to congratulate the new American president on his electoral victory.

The visits to the United States and China are part of a two-week overseas tour for Subianto, it will also take him to Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom, as well as several countries in the Middle East.

The itinerary hints at the diplomatic priorities of the new president of Southeast Asia's largest economy: balancing Indonesia's relations with key members in the West and South, while seeking a leadership role more assertive in Southeast Asia.

The balance of Indonesia

Subianto's back-to-back meetings with Xi and Biden highlight the role Indonesia is trying to play in ensuring regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The meetings coincided with a US-Indonesian maritime exercise underway off the Indonesian island of Batam. The third annual military exercise of its kind, such maneuvers between U.S. and Southeast Asian partners have tended in the past to be presented as a countermeasure to China's assertiveness in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. But while the U.S. and Indonesian marines were conducting exercises, Subianto and Xi were doing great things. commit to greater maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The big question now is how the Trump White House will affect Indonesia's security balance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific strategy wins

Trump's first presidency offers some clues about what his second term might look like when it comes to his Indo-Pacific policy. THE Indo-Pacific Strategy Report 2019 released by the Trump administration marked China as a revisionist power that is, a country dissatisfied with the current status quo and an aspirant for regional hegemony.

To counter this, Trump adopted a offshore balancing current strategy using regional allies to keep China under control. This approach involved security pacts with traditional allies and joint military training exercises with countries like the Philippines and Indonesia. This also included the provision of military equipment to partners in the region and, occasionally, the United States Navy. freedom of navigation operations.

But there was another side to Trump's Indo-Pacific strategy. Conscious of the United States lack of direct Security interests in the region no US territory is threatened, but concerned that any escalation could lead to military conflict, Trump has been ready to back down potential hotspots with China in the South China Sea in exchange for Beijing cooperation facing one of the main threats to the stability of the region: North Korea.

These two policy adjustments under Trump's first administration, easing pressure on Beijing in the South China Sea while handing regional stability to Washington's Indo-Pacific allies, presented Indonesia with a challenge and an opportunity.

As the largest and most populous nation in Southeast Asia, Indonesia was expected to show leadership in the peace agreement negotiations. code of Conduct in the South China Sea as part of its key diplomatic mission to maintain regional stability.

Subianto turns to China

Indonesia has long been prepared to shoulder the burden of regional security management. Successive leaders have taken this role seriously, especially given the country's constitutional mandate to pursue a policy of peace. independent and active foreign policy. Historically, this has led Indonesian leaders to avoid being too close to the United States or China in order to enhance their credibility as an independent actor.

But since Subianto was inaugurated as Indonesia's president in October 2024, Indonesian foreign policy has shown the beginnings of a shift away from the West. Days after his inauguration, Subianto sent his new foreign minister to Kazan, Russia, to attend the BRICS countries meeting and express Indonesia's desire to join the expansion block of non-Western economies.

BRICS largest member is Chinaand the group seeks to position itself as a alternative to Western security and financial architecture.

This formal expression of intention to join BRICS marks a change of the policies pursued by Subianto's predecessor, Joko Widodo.

Furthermore, a joint statement released during Subiantos' visit to Beijing suggests that Indonesia is starting to responding to Beijing's historic maritime claims in the South China Sea.

For decades, Indonesia has refused to recognize Beijing's claims to rocks and atolls in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the waters around Natuna, an Indonesian island that intersects China's nine-dash line designating the area that Beijing considered Chinese.

But the joint statement released during Subianto's visit to Beijing, said the two countries reached an important common agreement on joint development in areas of overlapping claims in accordance with respective existing laws and regulations.

The discussions over overlapping claims are a departure for Indonesia and suggest Subianto is ready to move closer to accepting the boundaries set by Beijing in the South China Sea.

OECD or BRICS? Or both?

This does not mean that Indonesia is also depriving itself of its possibilities for increased cooperation with the West. During Subiantos' visit to the White House, Biden gestured to the United States strong support Indonesia's efforts to join the Western-dominated Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

OECD membership would serve as a reference platform for Indonesia, with the organization set international standards and support Indonesia to help it attract higher quality foreign investment.

BRICS membership, on the other hand, would represent more of a political and economic move that would place Indonesia alongside other countries seeking an alternative to US-dominated international institutions.

The push for Indonesia's membership could only intensify if Trump plans to impose heavy tariffs on overseas products are coming to fruition.

Ensuring Subianto Coverage

Certainly, it appears that Indonesia under Subianto may adopt a more pro-Beijing stance against the Trump White House.

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will likely capture much of Trump's immediate attention, pushing issues such as security in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region more generally lower on the list.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government shows no signs of deviation from a policy that includes progressive steps to control the South China Sea and exercise economic influence on the nations of Southeast Asia.

Already, some observers are wondering whether Indonesia's change in how it approaches disputed territory in the South China Sea is linked to economic cooperation with China, which includes the $10 billion in agreements signed during Subiantos' visit to Beijing.

And a more insular, anti-interventionist White House under Trump could give Subianto cover to forge Indonesia's path as a regional leader, encouraging it to do so while developing closer economic and strategic ties with the China and the Global South.