PTI protests should only focus on 'one goal': Marwat – Pakistan





The sole aim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest on November 24 should be the release of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said party MP Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a News Insight interview with Amir Zia, aired on Aaj News on Thursday, he rejected the notion that any of the party's recent moves had failed. The last sit-in at D-Chowk lasted only two days, but for the first time, we have announced a definitive plan for a successful protest.

Khan announced the date of the protest, which he said would aim to restore democracy and the justice system.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur administered an oath to party supporters at the Swabi rally that they would not return home until Khan was released.

When asked how long the protest would last, Marwat replied: It could be a one-day protest, 10 days, a hundred days, or even an indefinite protest. This time, we are determined not to back down until Khan's release is achieved.

He added that the specific objectives of the protest have not yet been formally announced. In the last two months, I have focused solely on the need to release Imran Khan, Marwat said and expressed his intention to limit the protest to this objective. Once Khan is released, they will then be able to pursue other political or national interests under his leadership and direction.

The MP was of the view that no one in the party would be cruel enough to compromise on Khan's release. This is a desire shared by all party members and the initiative for the protests and sit-ins came from the party leadership, which Khan approved.

According to him, the continued detention of the PTI founder and the injustices suffered over the past year have damaged the popularity of the PML-N and the PPP. Khan's release wouldn't hurt anyone, but as long as he remains imprisoned, the world and the people of Pakistan will hold those in power accountable for this injustice.

Responding to the question of fresh cases against Khan, Marwat said the PTI founder had been released on bail in many cases. He denied the significance of the new cases, comparing them to a piece of paper meant to hold donuts.

When asked what would happen if millions of Pakistanis did not protest this time, he said: It would not make any difference to us. We are still in the assemblies, and Khan remains an undisputed leader. What future awaits Pakistan after this? Is there a roadmap for the economy? Is there national confidence in Zardari and Nawaz?

Consensus on holding a demonstration

KP CM Advisor on Information Muhammad Ali Saif told a private news channel that the entire party was united in the protest initiative. He acknowledged that some might have reservations about the chosen date, but the party's decision remains firm.

The protests would be directed towards Islamabad, he said, expressing confidence in their workers' preparation for harsh conditions. We have experience leading protests and our workers are ready to endure the hardships.

Saif also noted that protests serve to demonstrate political strength against opponents. It is not always necessary to achieve a 100% success rate for every protest.

PTI will talk to managers

In an interview with a private news channel, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said there was no problem if Khan's sister Aleema Khan wanted to take up a political role.

There should be no reason to worry if the PTI founder asks for his involvement, he said.

We do not wish to interact with anyone; our discussions should take place with managers, Raja said.

