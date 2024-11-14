Donald Trump reveals what he and Biden talked about in Washington meeting: 'I really enjoyed seeing each other'





President-elect Donald Trump told The Post on Wednesday that he and President Biden both really enjoyed seeing each other as they sat down for a historic post-election meeting in the Oval Office.

You know, it's been a long slog, the 78-year-old said in a telephone interview as he left Washington. It took a lot of work on both sides and he did a really good job with the campaign and everything else. We really had a very good meeting.

Trump said the transition was going “very well.” Getty Images Trump says he and Biden discussed the war in Ukraine. Shutterstock Trump said Biden was “very gracious.” REUTERS

“We started to get to know each other again.”

The last two US presidents discussed the transition of power on January 20, with Trump telling Biden to the world press that it would go as smoothly as possible after Republicans attempted to challenge the results four years ago which peaked. during the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Everything is going very well, Trump told the Post about the process of selecting officials for his second term, adding that the Republican transition team and the Biden White House have a very, very good relationship.

Trump also said he and Biden discussed the Middle East. Getty Images

The president-elect added that he and Biden discussed two issues on which they have disagreed in the past: the war in Ukraine, which Trump promised to end almost immediately after taking office; and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

I wanted to ask his opinion and he gave it to me, Trump told the Post. We also talked a lot about the Middle East. I wanted to get his perspective on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very kind.

Trump also revealed that he and Biden expected to meet again just before his inauguration, which the outgoing Democratic president has already said he will attend.

“The Oval Office is so beautiful and I can't wait [to coming back]“, he said.

“We will have this very, very nice meeting that will take place between two presidents some time before. You know, this takes place right before you enter. So we're going to do it. But it was a very pleasant meeting.

