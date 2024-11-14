US Election Updates: Cabinet Picks, Biden Meeting and House Victory, Busy Day for Trump | US elections 2024





Donald Trump's Cabinet picks alarmed national security officials and divided Republicans just as they won a majority in the House of Representatives, giving the party full control of Congress.

The president-elect named Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, the nation's top legal adviser. Gaetz protested the election results alongside far-right groups and was investigated by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct. The investigation ended when he resigned from Congress on Wednesday. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Some of Gaetz's Republican colleagues criticized his nomination, which Rep. Max Miller called reckless and stupid, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski said it wasn't serious. John Bolton, a former national security adviser, said Gaetz had to be the worst cabinet appointment in American history.

Trump also announced that his nominee for director of national intelligence would be Tulsi Gabbard, who is critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has questioned atrocities attributed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Gabbard has already clashed with Marco Rubio, who Trump confirmed Wednesday would be named secretary of state.

The new appointments follow Trump's announcement of Peter Hegseth's defense nomination, a move that stunned military officials, some of whom questioned whether Hegseth had the experience to manage a government department with a budget of more than 800 billion dollars.

Here's what else happened on Wednesday:

Trump Cabinet News and Updates

Republicans in the House of Representatives retained their majority, securing the required 218 seats. Mike Johnson won the party's nomination to remain House speaker, securing Trump's support ahead of Wednesday's vote despite internal dissent from far-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus.

Republican senators chose John Thune of South Dakota as their new leader, rejecting a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who had the support of key Maga figures Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson. Thunes' elevation comes after long-serving Mitch McConnell stepped aside.

Joe Biden met with Trump at the White House, showing courtesy to the president-elect by telling him that Biden was not offered in 2020 when Trump refused to recognize Biden's election victory. Trump thanked Biden for welcoming him back to the Oval Office and said: Politics is tough, and it's [in] in many cases it's not a very nice world, but it's a nice world today.

The president-elect met with House Republicans before heading to the White House and joked about seeking a third term, which would be constitutionally prohibited after his second term.

Wednesday's nominations leave a handful of roles to fill in Trump's Cabinet. Reuters reported that billionaire banker and co-chairman of Trump's transition team, Howard Lutnick, had emerged as a strong contender against investor Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary, the most prestigious post with no name yet attached .

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his colleagues had outperformed the national political environment, anticipating the news that Republicans had retained the chamber. Elizabeth Warren argued that Democrats should show they are willing to destruct this economy as billionaires join the Trump administration. Warren was appearing at an event alongside fellow senator Bernie Sanders.

Two Democratic state governors have launched an initiative to combat growing threats of autocracy and strengthen democratic institutions. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hope to form a nonpartisan coalition with their new organization, Governors Safeguarding Democracy.

Dan Scavino, who suggested on Tuesday that Australia's ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, was running out of time, has been named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff. Scavino's provocative post on

