Politics
Armored man, 34, showed up to Parliament with two samurai swords and asked to speak to Boris Johnson, court hears
A major security alert was triggered outside Parliament when a man appeared in armor, allegedly carrying two samurai swords and asked to speak to Boris Johnson, a court heard.
Lewis Allington, 34, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of possessing sharp articles, claims to be a British nobleman.
In his mind, as an alderman, he had a clear right to engage in this kind of behavior, prosecutor Murray Packenham said.
Mr Packenham said Allington does not recognize the court and believes he should be tried by the House of Lords.
Norman Cho, defending Allington, said he had no intention of using the swords in any way.
This is not someone who is looking to hurt someone with weapons. He believed he was asserting his right as alderman. said Mr. Cho
Armed police officers responded to Carriage Gates following reports of a man “in possession of knives” Tuesday afternoon.
Police cars could be seen parked outside Carriage Gates – one of the most important entrances to the Palace of Westminster.
A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.
Mr Cho recommended the case be taken to the Crown Court due to Allington's complicated mental health issues.
The area was cordoned off after the incident on November 12 and police cars were parked outside Carriage Gates, one of the main entrances to the Palace of Westminster.
Following a mental health assessment, District Judge Briony Clark said Allington should remain at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Trust to receive treatment.
Allington, of March, Cambridgeshire, is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on December 12.
The judge called the accused Sir Allington when she sent him from court.
