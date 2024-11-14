Xi Jinping, President of China, arrived in Peru to attend the APEC summit [VIDEO]





Government

Xi Jinping arrived in Peru to attend the APEC summit



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Peru to attend the APEC summit The Chinese president, Xi Jinpingis already in Peru to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit (APEC). The plane carrying the Asian president landed this afternoon in the Group Space N 8in Callao. The Chinese president's flight was scheduled to arrive this Thursday at 10 a.m., but was delayed by a few hours. Xi Jinping He plans to meet this afternoon with President Dina Boluarte at the Government Palace, as part of his state visit to Peru. During the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., the two leaders are expected to perform various protocol acts. These include the inauguration of the Chancay megaport and the signing of various bilateral instruments, according to the agency. Andean. Dozens of citizens gathered on La Marina Avenue to receive the Chinese president. | Source: AFP Waiting in Lima A group of Peruvians gathered on La Marina Avenue, one of the main access routes to Lima from Callao, to receive – with banners and Chinese flags – the president. Xi Jinping. According to the agency EFEcitizens were stationed on a section of the avenue, with signs in Chinese and flags of Peru and China, waiting for Xi Jinping's delegation to pass. The main access routes to Lima woke up this Thursday with reinforced police security due to the arrival in the coming hours of several leaders participating in the summit of leaders of APEC. XI be there with the leaders of the United States and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, for a summit marked by fears of new trade tensions under the command of the American president-elect, Donald Trump. The quote from APEC It begins this Thursday with ministerial meetings, followed by two days of talks between the leaders. The forum brings together 21 countries which represent 60% of global GDP. Chinese State Television Video surveillance He said Xi would be accompanied to Peru by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (With information from Andina/EFE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpp.pe/politica/gobierno/xi-jinping-presidente-de-china-llego-a-peru-para-participar-en-la-cumbre-apec-video-noticia-1598307 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos