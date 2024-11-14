Qatar, Turkey seal investment, trade deals as leaders meet in Ankara





Qatar and Turkey signed eight agreements covering humanitarian aid, energy and defense on Wednesday, as the two strategic partners continue to develop their relations. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara before officials from the two countries held the tenth session of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee. The non-binding agreements, signed on Wednesday, were concluded in a ceremony attended by the two leaders after the meetings. The visit, focused on investment and trade, came after Doha said over the weekend it had told Hamas and Israel it would block mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and a agreement to release the hostages until they demonstrate willingness and seriousness. Reuters reported. Turkey has fiercely criticized Israeli military operations since the start of the war in Gaza and, unlike its Western partners, does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Sheikh Tamim was accompanied to Turkey by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation, Qatar's official news agency reported. Turkey and Qatar have maintained diplomatic relations since the early 1970s and their political and commercial ties have strengthened over the past decade. After an agreement in 2014, the two countries began operating a joint military base in Qatar, the first Türkiye established in the GCC countries. The two countries shared bilateral trade worth $1.34 billion last year, according to figures from Turkey's official statistics authority. Turkey's efforts to develop its energy production and transportation infrastructure have also been boosted by Qatari investments, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported. Qatar is one of the largest foreign investors in Türkiye, the country's official news agency reported yesterday. There are around 200 Qatari companies operating in the Turkish market, while more than 771 Turkish companies operate in the Qatari market, as well as 15 Turkish companies operating in Qatar's free zones, Qatar News Agency reported. COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20nom%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmuneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFo unders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3 ENumber%20on%20personnel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20of%20 Insead%20et%20government%20egyptian%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A Specifications Engine: Two front and rear motors of 180 kW and 300 kW Power: 480kW Couple : 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) For sale: NOW Specifications Engine: 4-cylinder 1.4 liter direct injection

Power: 150 hp

Couple : 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

For sale: NOW European weapons Known arms transfers from the EU to Ukraine since the start of the war: Germany 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles. Luxembourg 100 NLAW anti-tank weapons, jeeps and 15 military tents as well as airlift capabilities. Belgium 2,000 machine guns, 3,800 tons of fuel. Netherlands 200 Stinger missiles. Poland 100 mortars, 8 drones, Javelin anti-tank weapons, Grot assault rifles, ammunition. Slovakia 12,000 artillery ammunition, 10 million liters of fuel, 2.4 million liters of aviation fuel and 2 Bozena mine clearance systems. Anti-tank weapons Estonia Javelin. Latvia Stinger surface-to-air missiles. Machine guns, assault rifles, other small arms and ammunition from the Czech Republic worth $8.57 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/14/qatar-and-turkey-strike-investment-and-trade-agreements-as-leaders-meet-in-ankara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos