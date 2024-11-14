Republicans win House, major boost for Trump agenda





The Republican Party has taken full control of the U.S. government, after the media projected victories for the party in a handful of close races in the House of Representatives.

Republicans won the majority in the Senate earlier this week, while Donald Trump won the presidential race.

That trio, last reached at the start of Trump's first term in 2017, will give the president-elect significant authority to implement his agenda on the economy, immigration and other key issues.

It also leaves Democrats with less leverage to challenge policies they disagree with, although narrow margins mean Senate Republicans could still struggle to get enough votes for certain actions.

CBS News, the BBC's US partner, projects that House Republicans will have at least 218 seats and House Democrats will have at least 208 seats when a new congressional term begins in January.

A majority is achieved in the 435-seat chamber when a party wins 218 seats. CBS projects the final number of Republican seats will likely be between 220 and 222.

In the 100-seat Senate, Republicans will control 53 seats, while Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents will hold 47.

It remains to be seen what the Republican majority will be in the House of Representatives.

Trump has since appointed some House members to the highest positions in his administration, including Michael Waltz of Florida, who was named national security adviser, and Elise Stefanik of New York, who will be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Their removal from the House means their seats will remain vacant until special elections are called to replace them.

Still, majorities in both houses of Congress mean Trump will have broad support and an easier path to implementing his agenda.

The president-elect has promised sweeping changes in his first 100 days in office, including beginning mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States, pardoning those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and cancellation of environmental policies put in place. by the Biden-Harris administration.

It also means that presidential appointments, including those of cabinet members and judges, could be quickly confirmed. Legislation supported by Trump is more likely to clarify the legislative process with little opposition.

With the next midterm elections scheduled for 2026, Trump will have at least two years of limited congressional oversight.

House Republicans are also expected to retain Trump ally Mike Johnson as House speaker.

“Nobody worked harder than the speaker, so I think he had that room,” Tom Cole, a Republican congressman from Oklahoma, told CBS on Wednesday. “I think [Trump] made it very clear how much he appreciated everything Mike Johnson had done.

Republicans took back the majority in the House from Democrats in 2022, although their tenure was mired by infighting and a razor-thin majority that made reaching consensus difficult.

A slim majority could raise similar issues, forcing Johnson to rely on Democratic vote support to pass certain laws.

