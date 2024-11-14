Trump picks anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. as health and human services secretary





President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and supported Trump, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I am delighted to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” he wrote. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in deception, misinformation, and misinformation when it comes to public health.”

Donald Trump Jr. also shared the news on X.

During his presidential campaign, Kennedy developed a national profile for his criticism of Covid vaccines and childhood immunizations. He claimed vaccines were linked to autism, despite evidence from studies over decades that refuted such a claim.

The nomination of Kennedy, 70, to head HHS ends days of speculation about what possible health care role the former independent presidential candidate turned Trump adviser would play in the new administration.

Within HHS is a family of health agencies that includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy claimed Trump promised him he would control public health agencies. »

Besides the HHS role, Kennedy was reportedly considered for a role in combating childhood obesity and diabetes, known as Operation Warp Speed ​​for chronic childhood illnesses. Kennedy himself floated the idea of ​​becoming a White House “health czar.” those roles would not have given him the authority or influence that HHS leadership would provide if confirmed.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, is known for his misleading and false claims about vaccines, including his repeated claims that vaccines are linked to autism, even though for decades there have been numerous studies in several countries demystified this association. He also founded Childrens Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine group.

Others reportedly considered for the role were Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and Trump's former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who once led the Department of Health and of State Hospitals.

The position requires Senate confirmation.

In a statement following Trump's announcement, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician who is the ranking member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said: RFK Jr. has championed issues such as healthy foods and the need for greater transparency in our public health infrastructure.

He continued: “I look forward to learning more about his other policy positions and how they will support a conservative, pro-American agenda.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement: “Trump's health care agenda is no secret: lower quality health care at lower cost.” raised for American families. He said Kennedy's outlandish views on basic scientific facts are troubling and should worry everyone. parents who expect schools and other public spaces to be safe for their children.

If Kennedy is confirmed, his role could lead to major upheaval for federal health agencies, including the FDA, where he has threatened to eliminate entire departments and fire department employees who are waging “the war on public health.”

A former acting director of the CDC, Dr. Richard Besser, was stunned by the announcement.

I'm speechless, Besser said. Having someone at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services who has been one of the biggest purveyors of misinformation about vaccines, one of the biggest purveyors of misinformation about public health in general, would highlight jeopardize the health of people around the world. the country.

NBC News reported Thursday that some FDA staffers were considering quick departures if Kennedy is selected for a top health care role.

Kennedy also suggested banning fluoride in drinking water and removing ultra-processed foods from the American diet.

During the first administration, Trump appointed former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to lead the health agency. Azar replaced the first Trump-appointed health secretary, Tom Price, who resigned over his use of private jets for government business, costing U.S. taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

CNBC reported that shares of vaccine makers fell Thursday following reports that Kennedy could lead the largest health agency in the United States.

