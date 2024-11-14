Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet for last time in Peru at APEC 2024 forum





File photo of U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque The President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill have a meeting with Xi Jinping in Lima during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum. This would be the third and final meeting held by the two authorities, before Donald Trump came to power. White House. The appointment between the president of USA Yes Xi Jinpingis scheduled for this Saturday, November 16 in Lima. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the telephone conversation they had in April this year. The meeting in the Peruvian capital will mark their third face-to-face meeting, following the summit held in San Francisco, California, a year ago, and the meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022. The two leaders are expected to discuss various pressing global issues, including growing tensions between Washington Yes Beijing. The advisor of National securityJake Sullivan said Biden hopes to express concern over the recent hacking of private communications of senior U.S. officials by a group close to China. US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a file photo. EFE/EPA/Sarah Silbiger

The president has shown that the United States and (the People's Republic of China) can manage our differences and prevent competition from leading to conflict or confrontation, and he has done so by ensuring lines of communication are maintained open, he indicated in statements to the Peruvian press, collected by France24. The White House official announced that during the meeting, the US president would also express concerns about Chinese support for Russia's war in Ukraine and the presence of more than 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia. The president is expected to express deep concern over China's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine, as well as the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia, he added. Even if Washington avoids making conjectures about what relations between the two countries would be like under the administration of the president-elect Donald Trumpthey warned that the White House facing a difficult and complicated relationship with the Asian giant. In a context marked by economic, commercial and security tensions. Transitions are moments with unique consequences in geopolitics; This is a time where competitors and adversaries can see a possible opportunity because we have this change of government here (…) Part of what President Biden will communicate is that we need to maintain stability, clarity and predictability throughout this U.S.-to-U.S. transition. United States and China, Sullivan added. Extreme security measures were taken for the arrival and transfer of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. Among his activities, the president will participate in the inauguration of the Chancay Megaportwhich will take place this November 14. However, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Asian country requested that the ceremony take place in Lima, in Government Palace, for security reasons, while he was in Chançay80 km north of the capital, other high authorities from both countries will be present. With an emphasis on modern socialism and a strong cult of personality, Xi Jinping has transformed China into a global power, but his policies have drawn criticism over human rights abuses. (Andean) It's a real inauguration, because it will start operating, but it will be virtual. President Boluarte and President Xi Jinping will be at the Government Palace with a large group of Peruvian and Chinese citizens. They will not be in Chancay for security reasons for the Chinese president himself, he explained. For his part, the President of the United States, Joe Bidenarrive in Peru this Thursday, November 14 aboard the emblematic Air Force Onea US Air Force aircraft specially designed to transport leaders and equipped with advanced security systems, including anti-tracking technology. A sizable military contingent will be deployed for your visit, including personnel from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps. The presence of this personnel on Peruvian territory was authorized by a legislative resolution. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them

