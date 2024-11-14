



LONDON Animal rights activists are calling for a ban on the public sale of fireworks after a baby red panda reportedly died from noise-related stress. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), a conservation charity which runs Edinburgh Zoo, said on Wednesday it was likely that Roxie, a three-month-old red panda, “died as a result of the stress caused by the fireworks set off across the city. center.” Fireworks are set off across the United Kingdom around November 5, known as Bonfire Night or Guy Fawkes Night, to celebrate the failed plot to blow up Parliament by a group of dissident Catholics in 1605. The tradition is centuries old and unique to the UK, with some towns creating huge, elaborate effigies of Guy Fawkes to burn, sometimes instead building models of contemporary figures, including former prime ministers. Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak. But animal rights activists and pet owners have long complained that the noise causes animals extreme distress. RZSS claims that the red panda's mother also died five days earlier and that the death could also be linked to the noise of the fireworks. Roxie had recently lost her mother Ginger, but she was responding well to the specialized care of our expert team and feeding independently,” Ben Supple, deputy chief executive of RZSS, said in a statement. “Very unfortunately, she choked on her vomit the night of the bonfire and our vets think it was probably a reaction to the fireworks,” Supple said. “Roxie gained access to her den but the frightening noises appear to have been too loud for her. We know that fireworks can cause stress to other animals at the zoo and we cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of Roxie's mother, five days earlier,” he continued. A petition with more than 1.1 million signatures calling for tougher rules on the sale of fireworks, including limiting noise levels and allowing sales only on specific dates, was delivered last week to No 10 Downing Street, the home and private office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Edinburgh City Council this year became tScotland's first local authority to ban fireworks in certain areas, with four districts subject to a ban on fireworks purchased for private use between November 1 and 11. Others, however, went further and called for a total ban on the sale of fireworks nationwide, except for permitted large-scale public events. “We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light shows allowed at organized events,” Supple said. “This would prevent devastating consequences for animals like Roxie while ensuring people can still enjoy traditional celebrations.”

