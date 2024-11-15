Trump picks RFK Jr. to lead Department of Health and Human ServicesExBulletin





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, on November 1. Trump has now tapped Kennedy for his administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former independent presidential candidate with a history of spreading conspiracy theories, including about vaccines, to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services social.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in public health deception, misinformation and disinformation,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social . “The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play an important role in helping to ensure that everyone is protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and food additives that contributed to “The overwhelming health crisis in this country, Mr. Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research and the beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic and return to America its greatness and its health!”

Thursday's announcement comes as no surprise. For weeks, Trump had made it clear that Kennedy would play a role in his administration.

“He’s going to help make America healthy again,” Trump said of Kennedy during celebratory election remarks. “He's a great guy and he means it. He wants to do certain things and we're going to let him do it.”

In an interview with NPR before the choice was announced, Kennedy said, “President Trump gave me three instructions: He wants corruption and conflict to get out of regulatory agencies. He wants to return agencies to the gold standard based on empirical evidence. “

If confirmed by the Senate, the role would give Kennedy the opportunity to realize a vision of public health that is often at odds with mainstream health and science.

Kennedy's baseless claims include that Wi-Fi causes cancer and “brain leaks”; that school shootings are attributable to antidepressants; that chemicals in water can cause children to become transgender; and that AIDS may not be caused by HIV. He has also long said that vaccines cause autism and fail to protect people from disease.

In the NPR interview, Kennedy said: “[O]Of course, we are not going to take vaccines away from anyone. We will ensure that Americans have good information now. The science on vaccine safety in particular has huge gaps, and we will ensure that these scientific studies are done and that people can make informed choices about their vaccinations and those of their children. »

Even before Trump's announcement, Kennedy said he would advise the new administration to remove fluoride from all public water, even though adding small amounts of fluoride to the water supply has been proven have helped prevent cavities and improve dental health. He also proposed replacing 600 National Institutes of Health employees.

Kennedy first challenged President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary before launching a long-term independent presidential bid. He suspended that campaign in August and supported Trump.

Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, the late United States Attorney General, Senator from New York and Democratic presidential candidate, and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He had spent the early part of his career as an environmental lawyer, best known for cleaning up the Hudson River and leading a global effort to protect the waterways.

Kennedy joins a growing group of presidential appointees whose qualifications have been called into question and who could face difficult paths to confirmation, even in a 53-seat Republican-controlled Senate. It's a list that includes former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

However, unlike Gaetz and Gabbard, Kennedy enjoys the enthusiastic support of some of Trump's most loyal senators, including Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin. Johnson told reporters Wednesday that Kennedy had been in talks with Trump to lead the health agency since he abandoned his own independent presidential bid and backed Trump.

“When he called me to ask, like, his chances of confirmation, the first words out of my mouth were, 'Bobby, this is the answer to my prayers,' and I truly believe him,” Johnson said. . “I think Bobby Kennedy can do more than anyone in history by working with President Trump to advance America's health. This could be a complete game-changer.”

Senate Democrats have been quick to criticize Kennedy's selection, even though they lack the votes to block his confirmation without a GOP defection.

“Mr. Kennedy's outlandish views on basic scientific facts are troubling and should concern all parents who expect schools and other public spaces to be safe for their children,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D- Ore., in a press release. “When Mr. Kennedy appears before the Finance Committee, it will be very clear what Americans stand to lose under Trump and the Republicans in Congress.”

