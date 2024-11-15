Must-see: Right-wing arguments about climate change dismantled in one clip





Seriously, stop putting problems on the table and start providing solutions. The right has spent many years undermining the fight against climate change, by denying scientific evidence, or shifting the goalposts by claiming that policies designed to combat catastrophic climate change are too costly. With Trump's victory in the US election, some feel emboldened and are trying to pressure the Labor government to abandon policies aimed at tackling climate change. In the latest example of an attempt to discredit climate change policies, the founder of the right-wing blog Guido Fawkes, Paul Staines, told LBC: You can't power a metropolis with batteries, it won't happen all the time. just not. Guardian journalist Zoe Williams responded: Efforts have been made in the right's attempt to block measures to combat climate change. You follow it over a 25 year period, first climate change isn't real, then climate change is real but it won't be that bad, then climate change is real and it will be so bad and now it he left for the climate. the change is real, it will be so bad, but there is nothing we can do about it. The fact is we need to do something, Keir Starmer might bore you but we still need to do something, wind power might seem a bit sketchy to you but we still need to do something. If that doesn't work, you need to find a way to do it. work, otherwise you will end up with catastrophic weather events, which people end up with anyway, just look at Valencia. Seriously, stop putting problems on the table and start providing solutions. She added: You're basically saying to people who believe in renewable energy, you can just give up on your renewable energy dream because it's just not going to work, now the truth is Paul, if we move faster on this hydrogen than we did under the Conservative government. , then we would have a framework to deliver hydrogen and we can start doing that now, if we moved faster on wind power or batteries, all of these things would be achievable if we just moved faster. Basit Mahmood is editor-in-chief of Left Foot Forward To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers, we need to dramatically expand our donor base. That's why in 2024, we're looking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support the work of Left Foot Forward. We still need 117 more donations to reach the goal. You can help. Donate today. Donate today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2024/11/must-watch-right-wing-arguments-on-climate-change-dismantled-in-a-single-clip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos