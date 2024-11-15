Turkish Foreign Ministry recognizes problems with legitimacy of agreements with Libya

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish-Libyan agreements, including a recent military cooperation framework signed by Turkey and Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), face significant obstacles due to the fragmented political structure of Libya and the lack of parliamentary ratification.

During the meeting of the Turkish Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee on November 14, 2024, Mehmet Fazl Ekerci, Head of the Libya Office at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, emphasized that although the GNU has signed several cooperation agreements with Turkey, the The Libyan parliamentary body has systematically refused its approval. A key deal signed in 2022 regarding hydrocarbon exploration and extraction immediately faced opposition from Libya's justice system, with a local court suspending its implementation due to procedural challenges initiated by civilian lawyers .

Ekerci further explained that Libya's internal legal structure allows the executive government to unilaterally approve certain international agreements. However, eastern Libya's parliament challenges the GNU's authority, arguing that major agreements, particularly those impacting national resources, must be subject to parliamentary oversight. In response, Turkey has initiated discussions with Libyan officials to address these legal concerns, but legal obstacles indicate that implementing such agreements without a unified Libyan government will remain difficult.

Utku Akrzer, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), shared lessons from previous discussions with Libyan parliamentary representatives who visited Ankara, noting that Libyan lawmakers have questioned the authority of the GNU to circumvent parliamentary control. Akrzer reported that Libyan lawmakers stressed that deals like the hydrocarbon memorandum, without parliamentary approval, would be legally questionable under Libyan law. He said: “Our Libyan counterparts have made it clear that without parliamentary ratification, these agreements would not be enforceable under Libyan law, raising serious concerns about their legitimacy.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Ylmaz, transferred from the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MT) with Foreign Minister Hakan FidanAlso addressed the legal complexities facing the Turkish presence in Libya. Ylmaz stressed that Turkey is committed to respecting Libyan sovereignty, but faces limitations due to the country's fragmented governance. He explained that although Turkey recognizes the GNU as the legitimate government, the implementation of the agreement depends on resolving internal power struggles in Libya. Ylmaz also stressed that the agreements with Libya aim to respect both international standards and Libyan domestic law, saying: “We are ready to support stability in Libya, but this requires alignment with Libya's legal requirements. .

The military agreement approved at the parliamentary committee meeting highlights deepening military cooperation between the two countries, granting Turkish forces broad legal protections and logistical support when operating on Libyan soil.

The memorandum, signed on March 1 in Antalya, builds on previous agreements, including the Military Training Cooperation Memorandum signed in 2012 and the Security and Military Cooperation Memorandum signed in 2019. Turkey will support the restructuring and training of the Libyan armed and security forces. This initiative directly responds to Libya's request for assistance, aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities. One of the most notable aspects of the MoU is the broad legal immunity it grants to Turkish forces operating in Libya.

The debate over the legal status of the recent maritime agreement signed between Turkey and Libya is not new. During a parliamentary committee meeting on November 8, 2022, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu clarified that the 2019 maritime agreement, which sparked regional controversy, is technically a memorandum of understanding rather than a formal international treaty. Avuolu explained that Libya's interim government, established under UN guidelines, does not have the power to ratify international agreements, but can enter into memorandums of understanding, a distinction he highlighted to MPs present.

The minister highlighted that the Turkish parliament had ratified the 2019 memorandum aimed at establishing an economic zone in the Mediterranean, aligning with Turkey's strategic interests in the region. He also noted that the Turkish legislature regularly approves similar MoUs with foreign countries, emphasizing that this form of agreement is a common practice in Turkish foreign policy, despite the limited binding power of MoUs. on the Libyan side.

Turkey's close ties with the Libyan government have been accompanied by a steady increase in its military presence in Libya. At the end of 2023, the Turkish Parliament adopted a presidential motion extending the Turkish military mission in Libya for another 24 months. President Erdoan underlined the strategic importance of the presence of the Turkish Navy in the Mediterranean, stating that this extension serves to protect national security and address potential risks, including migratory pressures and terrorist threats.

Since 2011, Turkey has played an active role in supporting factions allied with the Libyan government by providing weapons, training and military aid, with significant financial assistance from Qatar. Turkey has also deployed Syrian fighters as mercenaries in Libya, providing them with a monthly salary and, reportedly, the promise of Turkish citizenship for themselves and their families. These fighters, carefully selected by Turkey's intelligence agency, MIT, are part of Turkey's broader regional strategies, dating back to MIT's collaboration with anti-Assad factions in Syria.

Turkey's support has been instrumental in supporting the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in its military campaign against forces led by Khalifa Haftar. This support included weapons, ammunition, drones and the mobilization of Syrian fighters to counter Haftar's attempts to capture Tripoli. Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones, produced by Baykar Makina under Erdoan's son-in-law Seluk Bayraktar, proved key in tipping the scales, helping the GNA halt Haftar's advance.

Beyond its military commitment, Turkey has expressed a clear economic interest in Libya's oil and gas reserves. During a press conference with then-Prime Minister Fisent al-Sarraj in Ankara on June 4, 2020, Erdoan announced his intention to expand cooperation to include exploration and drilling for natural resources in Libyan territories. In November 2020, Turkey and the GNA formalized a military cooperation agreement as well as a maritime demarcation agreement. While the maritime agreement purported to establish exclusive economic zones between Turkey and Libya, it was widely rejected by other Mediterranean countries. The security agreement also allows Turkey to maintain a direct military presence in Libya.

According to a report presented to the UN Security Council on May 24, 2022, UN investigators found that Turkey violated UN sanctions by providing combat training, military supplies and logistical support to various Libyan factions. The report notes that while some forms of training such as munitions disposal may be exempt as humanitarian support, most of Turkey's activities, including combat and special forces training, contravene Resolution 1970 (2011) of the UN, which prohibits the transfer of military support to armed groups. in Libya.