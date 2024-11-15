Why Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard, could be worse.





One of the concerns that Democrats and other observers have raised about a possible second Trump administration is that it would be made up of MAGA loyalists rather than establishment conservatives like Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson, or even William Barr, who ignored or pushed aside some of the most important ones. illegal and ridiculous orders issued by the president-elect during his first term.

A sort of underlying worry was that these loyalists, unlike so many of the advisers Trump had kept around him during his first term, could be hardworking and knowledgeable about the operations of government, enabling him to carry out his the most impulsive and punitive actions. plans: arrest enemies, shut down CNN because Jake Tapper made him mad, overthrow the government because he doesn't like the outcome of an election, that sort of thing. Will these kinds of destabilizing schemes be on the table, or will Trump instead stock the administration with incompetent charlatans who, like him, are really more interested in posting on social media and seeing their faces on Fuck television… and bolts to establish authoritarianism in America?

Well, the first results are in, in the form of Trump's first Cabinet nominations, and they are, well, wow, the first results are plentiful. Let's go through them in rough order of LOL/Oh my God.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general. During the early years of the 42-year-old Gaetz's political career, he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving while driving his father's BMW out of a nightclub. He was also recently identified in court documents and investigated by federal prosecutors for allegedly attending a sex party involving cocaine, ecstasy and a naked 17-year-old . (He was never charged in the DUI case or in an investigation related to these latest allegations, which involved a former friend of his who was convicted of sex trafficking and is serving a decade in prison. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing reprehensible, although until his resignation from Congress Wednesday evening, he was still the subject of an open investigation by the House Ethics Committee into whether he had engaged in sexual misconduct or used drugs. This is illegal. committee, it should be noted, is controlled by members of Gaetz's own party ) Gaetz, who led the group of right-wing Republicans who rejected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023, also voted against it. The awarding of Congressional medals to the police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6. He has appeared at least 347 times on the network since 2017, according to the watchdog group Media Matters, which tracks appearances by political figures on weekly Fox News shows.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth named Secretary of Defense. Hegseth, a Fox personality who served in Iraq in the Army National Guard, successfully pressured Trump during his first term to intervene in the cases of three service members who had been convicted or accused of committing war crimes. In 2020, he said, he was barred from serving in his National Guard unit during Joe Biden's inauguration because he had a tattoo of a symbol, the Jerusalem cross, used by white nationalist groups. (He denies that the cross, one of several tattoos he has depicting symbols and sayings adopted by right-wing Christian groups, connotes white nationalism.) He has been married three times and has a total of seven children and step-children with her husband. third wife, and once said on television that he didn't wash his hands because germs didn't exist. In 2015, he accidentally threw an ax over a wall during a segment of Fox & Friends, hitting a member of a nearby marching band.

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard named director of national intelligence. Until 2021, Gabbard served as a Democratic member of Congress and ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Like Hegseth, she served in the National Guard. After leaving Congress, she became a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where she criticized U.S. support for Ukraine. In 2022, she released a video in which she claimed that the Biden administration was trying to cover up the dangers posed by pathogens in U.S.-funded biolabs in this country. A sort of soft version of the claims about secret Ukrainian biological weapons development that were being circulated at the time by Carlson, QAnon conspiracy theorists, and the Russian state. A 2019 New York magazine article described Gabbard's long-standing family ties to a Hindu-derived group called Science of Identity, which one source described as a cult and others said. it was led by an individual who is trying to use Gabbard to gain influence with the Indian Prime Minister. Narendra Modi. She has appeared on Fox News at least 282 times since 2018.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem is a former congresswoman who was elected governor of South Dakota in 2018 and became a frequent subject on Fox News during the COVID pandemic for generally refusing to require residents of her state to take precautions against the spread of the disease. (Her total appearances on Fox, according to Media Matters: 135 and counting.) She has no obvious experience related to border and customs enforcement, which is one of DHS's primary responsibilities, although as governor, she led responses to natural disasters. (The Federal Emergency Management Agency is part of DHS.) In a book published earlier this year that appears to have been designed to raise her national profile and was somewhat successful, she claimed to have shot a dog 14 months in gravel. for not behaving well, as well as for staring at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting which, as we later see, never took place, because it had invented.

New York Representative Elise Stefanik, United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik is a born opportunist, a former moderate who turned to MAGA politics in the Trump years and began saying, for example, that George Soros and other radicals were trying to take over the country by importing (among other things) illegal immigrants. become Democratic voters. The anti-Semitic overtones of these statements that Jews are using immigrants to dilute white populations constitute the grand replacement theory were noted when she turned again, earlier this year, to becoming an anti-Semitic activist (because the apparently anti-Semitic behavior in question was the anti-Israel activism of leftists on college campuses). She has made at least 108 appearances on Fox.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio will be named secretary of state. By Trump's standards, Rubio is massively overqualified, being a real senator who served on the Foreign Relations Committee. He would, however, be quite lazy: he had a 2.1 GPA in high school and said, during the 2016 Republican primary, that Trump had a small penis.

Long story short, TV prep seems to be the No. 1 priority for these folks, which is perhaps not surprising given that, according to Axios, Trump's Cabinet selection process involves watching clips appearances of different candidates on television. So far, it's a city of clowns rather than a city of skills. Stefanik and Rubio have conventional qualifications and will likely have basic knowledge of the issues they are working on, but they are also assigned to jobs that have the least potential to turn the United States into a failed state, which is a good thing, I guess.

All this does not, however, rule out the possibility that these secretaries have effective deputies, or that Trump has advisers or czars within the White House, such as far-right anti-immigration figures Tom Homan and Stephen Miller, who can design and implement extreme plans. There could also be a constitutional crisis around the mere appointment of figures like Gaetz and Hegseth if Trump, as he reportedly considered doing, attempts to install them in the Cabinet during congressional recess rather than through the traditional process of confirmation. There is a lot to look forward to and see here! Ha ha ha, oh boy.

