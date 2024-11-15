Chinese president visits Las Palmas for tourism, closes hotel for his entourage of 150 | Spain

All-powerful Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling to Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil. It is a strategic trip to the American continent after the victory of Donald Trump and the more than predictable strategy of confrontation between the two powers. But before turning to high politics, the president decided to go sightseeing and make a private visit to the Canary Islands for the third time, without an official agenda and with a minimal cultural visit. His spectacular journey includes booking the city's most iconic hotel and requiring a strong police force throughout the city, which required the arrival of officers from other parts of Spain. Security is extreme, explain official sources. All of this, shrouded in the greatest secrecy.

There was no official reception or presence of members of the central government apart from delegate Anselmo Pestana. Upon arriving at the island's airfield at 2:30 p.m. local time (an hour earlier than expected), Xi found waiting for him the president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, and the mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Carolina. Darias and Pestana himself. This early arrival prevented the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, from being present, as he did not arrive in time from Tenerife, the island where the parliamentary session to approve the budget took place. Clavijo actually went to the airport this Thursday to say goodbye to the Asian president. Wednesday's event, however, was discreet, without public statements, media presence or communication of any kind. Nothing at all, say Canarian government sources when asked for information or images of the event.

It's because the Chinese president is coming, you know? Manuel Sánchez returned Tuesday afternoon from a walk in the Roman park of the capital and observed with curiosity the activity of some agents of the clandestine Department of the National Police. The two uniformed men were crouching on the sidewalk, carefully checking the sewage outside the Santa Catalina, the historic five-star hotel located in the city's most exclusive neighborhood and which, since its inauguration in 1890, has hosted usually personalities who visit the island. . As happened during King Felipe VI's visit in September, Xi's stay necessitated the complete closure of the facility, according to informed sources, to accommodate him and his entourage of around 150 people.

This Wednesday, the police presence in front of the hotel was reinforced. Ah, among the sumptuous gardens, vans with tinted windows and dozens of Spanish and Chinese security agents gathered. The Government Delegation refused to provide details of the operation, although it confirmed the presence of personnel from other regions of Spain to complete the system. The hotel gardens are closed from Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, arrives this Wednesday by plane for a private visit to Gran Canaria (Spain).

quiquecurbelo (EFE)

Both upon his exit from the Gando air base and upon his arrival at the Santa Catalina Hotel, Xi was received by dozens of compatriots decked out in caps and flags who greeted him politely and discreetly as the vehicle passed. armored vehicle of the president. The visit of the Chinese leader was widely perceived by the local population: his delegation demanded numerous traffic cuts, both in the surrounding streets and on the GC1 itself, the highway that connects Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to the airport and tourist centers. from the south and which suffered total traffic cuts to ensure the transfer of the president.

In recent days, the media have published details of this visit, all without official confirmation. According to this news, part of the security apparatus arrived on the island on Friday aboard Air China Cargo's B747-400 Cargo. This aircraft carried various equipment to support the visit, including several armored vehicles, numerous troops and even control and surveillance devices from the sky. In recent days it has also emerged that the Asian Executive bought 300 pandas to decorate the hotel, bought washing machines for security reasons and brought some of his staff into the service from the hotel during these hours.

The police deployment was no less in the Vegueta district, the historic center of the city. The only private activity that transcended was the half-hour visit to the Casa de Colón, directly after disembarking on the island, and required that the squares of the century-old neighborhood be cordoned off, under the curious gaze of neighbors . and tourists.

The Casa de Colón is a museum belonging to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, erected in a five-century-old building. This property, located near where the city was founded in 1478, was restored in the 1940s and was dedicated both to commemorating the visit of Christopher Columbus during his voyage to America in 1492 and to the relations of the archipelago with America. Its interior generally attracts the interest of Chinese leaders, as business sources point out. Upon his arrival, Xi was received by his director, Carmen Gloria Rodriguez, and the city's chronicler, Juan Jos Laforet. Inside, Efe learned from official sources, the president was able to see the reconstruction of one of the admiral's cabins aboard the Nía, the caravel in which Columbus returned from America after losing the Santamara, and was interested in cartography, navigation documents and nautical instruments, originals and copies, which made the crossing of the Atlantic possible.

Visits by top Chinese leaders are frequent to the Canary Islands. The last time was in November 2019, when he landed in Tenerife after a summit in Brazil of BRICS (an alternative group to the G7 which includes nine countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and the 'South Africa). On this occasion he was received by the then President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres; his counterpart from the Cabildo de Tenerife, Pedro Martín, and the delegate of the government of the Canary Islands, Juan Salvador León. And before that, in 2016, Xi Jinping passed through Gran Canaria and met there with the vice-president of the government at the time, Soraya Senz de Santamara. Since the turn of the century, seven Chinese leaders have visited these islands. Previous ones starred Hu Jintao in Tenerife (2012) and Gran Canaria (2004) and Jian Zemin in Gran Canaria (2001).

According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2022, 10,433 people of Chinese origin currently reside in the Canary Islands. The archipelago will export 10.3 million euros per year to China in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business. The balance sheet is very unbalanced since the Asian country sold the archipelago for 178 million euros the same year.