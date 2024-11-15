Trump picks RFK Jr. as secretary of Department of Health and Human Services





West Palm Beach, Florida CNN —

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a choice that would add to Trump's list of provocative choices whose confirmation processes will put in the spotlight tests the loyalty of Senate Republicans.

Trump announced the selection Thursday, confirming CNN's earlier reporting, saying he was excited to share the choice.

The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play an important role in helping to ensure that everyone is protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and food additives that contributed to the crushing health crisis in this country, Trump said in an article on XM Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard scientific research and the beacons of transparency, to end the epidemic of chronic disease and make America great and healthy. Again!

Kennedy, who accepted the offer Thursday, has for years been one of the nation's most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and has frequently spread false conspiracy theories about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. He has been in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days after the election.

In a statement released Thursday, Kennedy stressed the importance of ridding the department of corruption and pledged to provide transparency to Americans so they can make individual health care decisions.

“I look forward to working with more than 80,000 HHS employees to free the agencies from the stifling cloud of corporate capture so they can continue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people health on Earth,” Kennedy said.

If confirmed as the nation's top public health official, Kennedy would oversee operations of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. Although Trump has backed away from seeking to completely repeal Obamacare, it remains to be seen whether he and his health officials will release a plan to improve the law, as Trump promised on the campaign trail.

Kennedy would also be involved in any changes Trump and congressional Republicans try to make to Medicaid, which provides health care coverage to low-income Americans. During Trump's first term, the agency attempted to institute work requirements, which was largely blocked in court, and lawmakers unsuccessfully sought to cut funding for the program. The program, which covers nearly 72.5 million Americans, is expected to be a focus during Trump's second term, especially as the Republican Party seeks savings to offset the tax breaks it hopes to implement. implemented.

Kennedy's selection, first reported by Politico, is notable given that just days before the election, Trump's transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told CNN that Kennedy was not getting a job for the HHS.

He wouldn't be in charge of HHS? » he was asked on The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

No, Lutnick replied, of course not.

See Kerry Kennedy's warning about her brother and Trump

This response sparked an internal uproar in Trump's orbit, with Trump making it clear to Kennedy that he would make the final decision.

Kennedy launched his own presidential bid last year, first as a Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden and then as an independent focused largely on reversing the chronic disease epidemic. He has proposed numerous policies aimed at revising food safety and environmental guidelines, promoting holistic medicines, and restructuring public funding for vaccine research.

During the final days of Kennedy's campaign, he met with Trump several times, during which the two discussed the possibility of him supporting Trump in exchange for a role in his administration. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump the same day.

In October, Trump teased Kennedy would oversee a public health portfolio during a speech at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, telling the audience he would let Kennedy rant about health care, rant about food and go wild on drugs if he is re-elected. .

Shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged Thursday after Trump's announcement that he had chosen Kennedy for the top health care job.

Kennedy, since Election Day, has pledged to take major steps to reshape the nation's public health guidelines. Last week, Kennedy said he would immediately begin studying the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, but promised not to take away anyone's shots. He also pledged to formally recommend that states and municipalities remove fluoride from public water.

Kennedy also reported significant staff turnover at public health agencies. He said in an interview with MSNBC that he would cut staff in the nutrition departments of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a speech at a conference in Arizona on Saturday, Kennedy proposed replacing 600 officials at the National Institutes of Health with hand-picked staff.

In an interview with NPR News after the election, Kennedy outlined his areas of focus within the Trump administration.

President Trump gave me three instructions, Kennedy said. He wants corruption and conflict eliminated from regulatory agencies. He wants to return the agencies to the gold standard, empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine for which they were once famous. And he wants to end the epidemic of chronic diseases with measurable impacts on the reduction of chronic diseases within two years.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Tami Luhby and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/14/politics/robert-f-kennedy-donald-trump-hhs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos