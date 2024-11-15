London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump's attacks on him are because of his ethnicity and religion.





London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused Donald Trump of repeatedly criticizing him because of his “ethnicity” and his Muslim faith, comments likely to reignite his long-running feud with the US president-elect.

The two men found themselves embroiled in an extraordinary war of words during Trump's first presidency, initially sparked by Khan's speech against the U.S. travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks through Downing Street to attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London, UK on November 10, 2024. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Trump then accused Khan – the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when he was first elected in 2016 – of doing a “very poor job on terrorism” and called him a “cold loser” and “very stupid”.

The mayor in turn allowed an unflattering Trump blimp dressed as a baby in a diaper to fly over protests in Parliament Square during his 2018 visit to Britain.

The inflatable balloon called Baby Trump flies over the statue of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Westminster Abbey in Parliament Square, Westminster, home of the British Parliament, during Trump's visit to the United Kingdom on July 13, 2018. Baby Trump is a 20-centimeter-high orange blimp depicting Trump as an angry baby holding a smartphone in his arms – and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given special permission for him to appear at the -over the capital due, he said, to its protest rather than its artistic nature. It's the original idea of ​​graphic designer Matt Bonner. Richard Baker / In pictures via Getty Images

Speaking on a podcast recorded before Trump's November 5 re-election and released earlier this week, Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants in Britain, said he considered the fact that he had been targeted in the past as “incredibly personal”.

“If I didn't have that skin color, if I wasn't a practicing Muslim, he wouldn't have come for me,” he told the High Performance podcast, which interviews figures from different industries.

“He came for me because, let’s be honest, my ethnicity and my religion.”

Khan added that during this period he was “denouncing someone whose policies were sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist” and that he had “a responsibility to speak out.”

His latest comments on Trump contrast sharply with those of his colleagues in the British Labor Party, which came to power in July.

Several Labor MPs now in senior government posts, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, criticized Trump while in opposition during his first term in the White House.

In 2018, Lammy called him a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath.” But last week, Britain's current top diplomat dismissed the remarks as “old news.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appeared to strive to forge a positive relationship with the president-elect, promptly congratulating him on his “historic election victory”.

Starmer said their phone call was “very positive, very constructive” and that the so-called special relationship between the UK and the US would “thrive” during Trump's second term.

