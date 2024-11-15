Erdogan is ready to cooperate with Elon Musk News from Fakti.bg – Business





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his intention to develop a partnership with the famous entrepreneur Elon Musk in the field of technology. As the Turkish leader emphasized, achieving significant successes in modern technological projects requires joint efforts, and Turkey is open to cooperation with world leaders in this area. According to Erdogan, Turkey is actively moving towards technological innovation, but in the face of global competition, individual efforts may not be enough to achieve significant progress. In this context, he highlighted the importance of international partnerships and praised the experience and achievements of Elon Musk, founder and leader of successful companies such as Tesla and SpaceX. Erdogan expressed Turkey's willingness to cooperate with Musk and his companies if promising areas for joint initiatives emerge. This partnership could include the development of space technologies, the introduction of environmentally friendly transport solutions and the development of innovative energy projects which are a priority for Turkey as part of its sustainable development strategy.

Elon Musk has already worked with various countries, including projects to launch satellites, develop electric vehicles, and create energy solutions based on solar energy. A possible collaboration between Turkey and Musk could mark a new milestone for Turkey's tech industry, giving the country access to cutting-edge technology and boosting the growth of local innovative companies. Former US President-elect Donald Trump invited Musk to lead the new efficiency department. Donald Trump's Truth Social and Elon Musk's “X” (formerly Twitter) social platforms create a new information reality, offering an alternative view of events. Kazinform's own correspondent studied the characteristics of these platforms, their role in the formation of a new media environment and the challenges facing their owners.

