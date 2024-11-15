Perceived Trump enemies prepare for retaliation, threatsExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump greets his supporters on election night. Trump has repeatedly threatened his perceived enemies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump made more than 100 threats to investigate, prosecute, imprison or otherwise punish his perceived enemies, including political opponents and private citizens.

Now, many of his targets are bracing for the possibility that the president-elect will implement a program of “retaliation,” as Trump put it.

“It would be naive and foolish not to take this seriously,” said Mark Zaid, a lawyer who represents several people threatened by Trump. “We need to prepare as much as possible for what could happen.”

Zaid has represented numerous current and former government officials who work in national security, people whom Trump often describes as members of the “deep state” seeking to subvert his agenda. Zaid also represented a whistleblower, who raised concerns about Trump's interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelynsky in 2019. That whistleblower's disclosure helped lead to Trump's first impeachment and angered the former and future president.

When Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Zaid said, he knew he had to connect with his customers.

“A lot of it is about preparing people. Finding lawyers, CPAs, securing finances, things like that,” Zaid said. “Even while being out of the country in the most extreme circumstances.”

People have more options to fight politically motivated charges if they are abroad, Zaid said. So, in a few cases, he encouraged his clients to take a vacation abroad on the occasion of the inauguration.

Zaid said he recognized that leaving the country in the face of the new Trump administration might seem extreme. And he hopes that these measures will not be necessary.

“It’s kind of like we know the hurricane is coming on Saturday,” Zaid said. “So we're going to make sure we have enough food and water to get us through the storm. Unfortunately, we don't know how long this storm is going to last.”

And even if the Trump administration does not resort to criminal investigations of its enemies, Zaid said he is concerned about the possibility of IRS audits and firings of government employees for political reasons.

He's not the only one worried about Trump's threats. Multiple sources declined to comment for this story because they fear speaking out now could make them a target.

Trump's announcement that he would nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general only heightened those concerns.

Gaetz is widely considered a pro-MAGA hardliner and Trump loyalist. He actively supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and previously called for criminal investigations into Trump critics, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. On social media, he said he would “do away with” agencies like the FBI, which he would oversee as attorney general.

Gaetz's appointment “appears to reflect an intent to carry out the threat of retaliation,” said Mary McCord, a former federal prosecutor who served nearly 25 years in the Justice Department.

Still, McCord said she believed most career Justice Department officials would resist efforts to bring purely political charges.

“He can order his Justice Department to bring charges, and if they're baseless, I think there will be career prosecutors who say, 'That's baseless,'” McCord said, who is now executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law. “There may be a few opportunists who want to take advantage of the opportunity to make a name for themselves and maybe move up the ranks within the department, maybe even get a political appointment, hitch their wagon to Donald Trump. But I don’t think that’s the right solution for the vast majority.”

Regardless, even the threat of prosecution can have a deterrent effect. And investigations, not to mention prosecutions, can cause enormous stress and cost their targets hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Trump's office did not respond to NPR's request for comment on this story and questions about whether the administration plans to pursue political opponents. Trump has repeatedly pledged to appoint a “special prosecutor” to investigate President Joe Biden and his family on his first day in office. At other times he declared, “my revenge will be a success.”

Some allies of the president-elect have strongly insisted that prosecutions be initiated.

Steve Bannon, who helped run Trump's first presidential campaign and served as his chief White House strategist, called for charges against special counsel Jack Smith, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the former president's chiefs. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, among others. .

“You deserve what we call brutal Roman justice, and we are ready to give it to you,” Bannon said during a live broadcast on election night.

Mike Davis, a right-wing lawyer close to the Trump team and former aide to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, threatened New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James filed a civil suit against Trump, alleging widespread business fraud.

“I challenge you to try to continue your legal fight against President Trump and his second term,” Davis said on a podcast. “Because listen, honey, we're not kidding this time and we're going to put your fat ass in jail for anti-rights conspiracy. I promise.”

The New York attorney general's office did not respond to a message seeking comment.

As for Trump himself, just days after the presidential election, he posted rumors online that he might be considering selling stock in his social media company, Truth Social.

“I hereby request that those who started these false rumors or statements, and who may have done so in the past, be immediately investigated by the relevant authorities,” he said. -he writes.

