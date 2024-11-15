Politics
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: last face-to-face in Peru
The first face-to-face meeting between the current leaders of the two major world powers took time as one of them remained cooped up at home due to the severe restrictions of the pandemic. It was not until November 2022 that the Chinese Xi Jinping left the Beijing bubble and shook hands with the American Joe Biden for the first time since the latter's arrival at the White House in January 2021. They had discussed until five times over the phone, but on this trip to Bali for a G20 summit, it was time to meet in person and finally break the massive block of diplomatic ice between the United States and China.
Two years later, Biden and Xi will meet for the third and final time. It will be in Peru, during a meeting as part of a summit of Pacific leaders. The Democrat is leaving the international geopolitical scene after his vice-president, Kamala Harris, decisively lost the elections in his country against Republican Donald Trump, who in January will take the reins of the most important bilateral relations in the world.
Biden (81) and Xi (71) have maintained a steady pace over the past three years as Beijing's ambitions and military power have grown, just as its influence has expanded to many parts of the planet where Washington's diplomacy declined. . Today's China, on the international stage, is stronger and more assertive than the one Biden found when he arrived at the White House. Even if Trump will find himself behind closed doors next year in an economically weakened Asian giant.
Pelosi's visit
The most tense moment in recent years in the new Cold War between the superpowers came a few months before the first meeting between their leaders, in the summer of 2022, when the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi gave a speech. provocative express visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory.
Xi Jinping's government then responded with the largest mock invasion of the island and severed virtually all channels of communication with the United States. In China, they even broke off the usual open contacts between the high commands of the two navies, essential in case the tension in the Taiwan Strait ends in armed confrontation.
Spy balloons
The constant diplomatic brawls continued with the Chinese spy balloon crisis that flew over the United States and the chip wars that began, with Washington blocking Beijing's access to the most advanced semiconductors and the equipment to manufacture them. It took until mid-2023 for key communication channels to be restored after Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, who arrived in a very conciliatory tone and eventually calmed the waters with a handshake with Xi.
The mainstream American media now emphasize that No progress or news expected in upcoming final meeting between Biden and Xi in Peru. The two leaders will probably discuss the recent cooperation between the two countries to stem the epidemic of narcotics – mainly fentanyl – which is ravaging the United States and whose chemical precursors to manufacture them come from Chinese companies. They will also discuss the fight against climate change and current challenges related to advances in artificial intelligence.
On more sensitive issues, Biden is expected to express to his Chinese counterpart Western powers' concern over the Chinese regime's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, dangerous Chinese coast guard maneuvers in the disputed South China Sea and to the latest cyberattacks. by Chinese hackers on American networks.
Even though Biden and Xi will meet next week at the G20 summit in Brazil, everything indicates that Peru will be the scene of a final bilateral meeting between two heavyweights of world politics who had better relations when they were both vice presidents.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2024/11/14/6735d6a921efa03a108b4583.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field hockey falls to UMass in NCAA tournament
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- H5N1 bird flu infects 6 more people in California and Oregon
- Billie Jean King calls for change to tennis' love scoring system
- UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news
- This 401(k) alternative has saved American workers more than $1.7 billion so far.
- Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties
- Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the 2025 Lee County Senior Games | News, sports, jobs
- Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru amid Trump trade threats