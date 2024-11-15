Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: last face-to-face in Peru

The first face-to-face meeting between the current leaders of the two major world powers took time as one of them remained cooped up at home due to the severe restrictions of the pandemic. It was not until November 2022 that the Chinese Xi Jinping left the Beijing bubble and shook hands with the American Joe Biden for the first time since the latter's arrival at the White House in January 2021. They had discussed until five times over the phone, but on this trip to Bali for a G20 summit, it was time to meet in person and finally break the massive block of diplomatic ice between the United States and China.

Two years later, Biden and Xi will meet for the third and final time. It will be in Peru, during a meeting as part of a summit of Pacific leaders. The Democrat is leaving the international geopolitical scene after his vice-president, Kamala Harris, decisively lost the elections in his country against Republican Donald Trump, who in January will take the reins of the most important bilateral relations in the world.

Biden (81) and Xi (71) have maintained a steady pace over the past three years as Beijing's ambitions and military power have grown, just as its influence has expanded to many parts of the planet where Washington's diplomacy declined. . Today's China, on the international stage, is stronger and more assertive than the one Biden found when he arrived at the White House. Even if Trump will find himself behind closed doors next year in an economically weakened Asian giant.

Pelosi's visit

The most tense moment in recent years in the new Cold War between the superpowers came a few months before the first meeting between their leaders, in the summer of 2022, when the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi gave a speech. provocative express visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory.

Xi Jinping's government then responded with the largest mock invasion of the island and severed virtually all channels of communication with the United States. In China, they even broke off the usual open contacts between the high commands of the two navies, essential in case the tension in the Taiwan Strait ends in armed confrontation.

Spy balloons

The constant diplomatic brawls continued with the Chinese spy balloon crisis that flew over the United States and the chip wars that began, with Washington blocking Beijing's access to the most advanced semiconductors and the equipment to manufacture them. It took until mid-2023 for key communication channels to be restored after Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, who arrived in a very conciliatory tone and eventually calmed the waters with a handshake with Xi.

The mainstream American media now emphasize that No progress or news expected in upcoming final meeting between Biden and Xi in Peru. The two leaders will probably discuss the recent cooperation between the two countries to stem the epidemic of narcotics – mainly fentanyl – which is ravaging the United States and whose chemical precursors to manufacture them come from Chinese companies. They will also discuss the fight against climate change and current challenges related to advances in artificial intelligence.

On more sensitive issues, Biden is expected to express to his Chinese counterpart Western powers' concern over the Chinese regime's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, dangerous Chinese coast guard maneuvers in the disputed South China Sea and to the latest cyberattacks. by Chinese hackers on American networks.

Even though Biden and Xi will meet next week at the G20 summit in Brazil, everything indicates that Peru will be the scene of a final bilateral meeting between two heavyweights of world politics who had better relations when they were both vice presidents.