Albanese and Prabowo discuss defense ties, China and the need to 'defuse' tensions Capital Brief





The news: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto spoke about growing military ties between their two nations and the need to defuse tensions. The context: Albanese met with Prabowo in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday morning local time. Entering the room, Prabowo was talking about King Charles, and Albanese replied: He is a nice man. Prabowo, the country's former defense minister, also praised Australian Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles as his good friend, before Albanese joked that Marles was now acting prime minister and that anything could happen.

Prabowo said Australia is a very good friend of Indonesia and despite some ups and downs, we have always been neighbors. He said he looked forward to continuing to build closer relations between the two countries and expressed his desire for greater Australian participation in the Indonesian economy. After the Indonesian president spoke of his intention to engage in some sort of management with the Chinese to defuse the situation and lower the temperature, the media were chased out of the room. Prabowo landed in Lima from the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden and also released a video of his phone call with Donald Trump in which he repeatedly praised the president-elect. Albanese then met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, congratulating her for hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Summit and pledging to work closely with the South American country on trade, climate and exploitation mining. What they said: Thank you very much for inviting me to meet with you here this morning and I congratulate you once again on your election. It's only been two months since I welcomed you to Canberra, Albanese said to Prabowo. As we speak, our defense forces are participating in a joint exercise in northern Australia, demonstrating once again the importance of the security relationship finalized between the Defense Minister [Marles] and yourself just before your inauguration. And of course, our economic relations are also so important that I would like to see more and more cooperation between our two great nations. I am very pleased that a good friend of Australia is the President, continuing the wonderful relationship we had with the President. [Joko] Widodo, your predecessor. I look forward to the relationship being even stronger in the future. Prabowo said: I am satisfied with the state of our security cooperation, police to police and military to military. We have very common problems and the context is very serious with migrant smuggling.” Prabowo said he was trying to improve Indonesia's relations with all its neighbors, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. And a sort of management with the Chinese to defuse the situation and lower the temperature.

