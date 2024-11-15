What Trump's victory could mean for housing





For many, housing was high on the list of issues throughout the presidential election. During the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and now-President-elect Donald Trump in September, the first policy discussed was housing affordability.

Housing, for the first time, was really, you know, at the top of a presidential campaign. I'm not sure that's ever been the case, Ayrianne Parks, senior director of policy advocacy at Enterprise, a national nonprofit trying to address the shortage of affordable rental housing, told TIME.

Voters took inflation into account when voting on November 5. Housing affordability is part of this problem, and an NBC study shows that the toughest housing markets saw the largest median vote shift toward Trump compared to the 2020 election.

With house prices having risen by some estimates by more than 50% since the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no surprise that housing affordability and markets are a priority for many.

Harris led much of the national debate on housing throughout the election, while Trump said very little about his housing policies during his campaign. In his policy platform, Agenda 47, he pledged to make it his personal mission to completely eradicate veteran homelessness in America by the end of the next term. He also said he would save America's cities from the scourge of the homeless, drug addicts and the dangerously disturbed.

Now that Trump prepares to return to the White House, housing advocates, experts and economists are considering what his second term could mean for housing by gleaning insights from what he has tried to do, and which he did successfully, under the first Trump administration. Although much remains to be seen, such as his nomination to be director of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, now that he has secured the trio of Republican controls, Trump is likely to act quickly.

President Trump can be trusted to restore the American dream because he has a real plan to beat inflation, lower mortgage rates, and make buying a home dramatically more affordable, Karoline Leavitt, Secretary national press office of the Trump campaign (who now serves as (Trump-Vance transition spokesperson) told TIME by email in September, when asked how Trump plans to resolve the housing crisis. He will master federal spending and will end the unbearable [sic] the invasion of illegal aliens that drives up housing costs, cuts taxes on American families, eliminates costly regulations, and frees up appropriate portions of federal lands for housing.

Here are three key areas where Trump's presidency could impact housing.

Mass expulsion of immigrants

Trump and his vice president JD Vance told voters they would carry out the largest eviction program in history and said the mass eviction would drive down housing prices.

When you let 25 million illegal aliens, when you let those people in your country at the level that we have, you have to put them somewhere, which means those are homes that are not going to American citizens, Vance said during a NewsNation town hall hosted by Chris Cuomo. . This will also drive up the cost of housing.

But many economists say there is no clear link between undocumented immigration and housing affordability and recent studies have actually shown that deportation could reduce U.S. employment and reduce GDP.

If he keeps his word on mass evictions, the impact on the construction labor market will increase costs and cause delays, says Alex Schwartz, professor of urban policy at the New School in New York. Currently, about 30% of the construction industry workforce are immigrants, according to the National Immigration Forum.

For Rachel Fee, executive director of the New York Housing Conference, which advocates for affordable housing for New Yorkers, this mass eviction effort does not appear to be correlated with the city's housing problems.

In New York, we experienced an affordability crisis and low rental vacancy rates before an influx of migrants. It's not affected by this problem, so I don't really see it as a solution, she said.

In Agenda 47, Trump outlined this plan specifically for veterans, stating that President Joe Biden is putting illegal aliens ahead of homeless veterans and we can no longer allow that to happen.

But Fee points to programs that already exist for homeless veterans, like the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. If this was truly the problem you wanted to solve, we have had successful efforts in the past with federal programs. which are still ongoing and underfunded, she says.

Open federal lands to construction to increase housing supply

In a September speech to the Economic Club of New York, Trump promised to ease regulations and open swathes of federal land to large-scale housing construction.

The regulations cost 30 percent of the price of a new home, and we will open portions of federal lands to large-scale housing construction, he said. These areas will benefit from ultra-low taxes and regulations, one of the great job creation programs for small businesses.

Biden called on federal agencies in July to assess excess federal land that could be reused to build more affordable housing across the country.

Although economists say this could do no harm to the housing crisis, the extent of this aid depends largely on how these plans are implemented and where these federal lands are actually located.

You know, it's also not necessarily located near public transportation or the jobs where you want to build, Fee says. In the past, there have been some successful infill projects on Veterans Affairs (VA) supportive housing campuses built to help veterans who were formerly homeless and need services to remain stably housed , but I could probably only think of two examples. We face a much larger challenge than this opportunity would solve.

Interest rates, budgets and taxes

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would lower interest rates, focusing on the Federal Reserve, an independent entity, as a way to reduce interest paid by consumers or businesses. This could affect mortgage prices.

At a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference on July 31, Trump addressed both housing and interest rates, promising to drill, baby, drill, once he's in power.

I lower the energy, I lower the interest rates [down]I bring inflation down considerably, he declared.

During his first term, Trump pressured the Fed to lower interest rates. Last week, Fed officials cut their key interest rate for the second time in a row, but they see Trump's proposed tariffs and evictions as potentially increasing inflation.

Trump's proposed economic measures could also increase inflation, which would often lead to higher mortgage rates. For example, immediately after the election results, 30-year fixed mortgage rates jumped 9 basis points, suggesting investors are expecting higher borrowing costs in the near future, says Cynthia Seifert , former Texas real estate agent and founder of real estate generation tool KeyLeads. “However, if the Federal Reserve decides to lower interest rates, as it did in September, mortgage rates could fall regardless of Trump's presidential policies.

As for the budget, many experts say it remains uncertain. We've seen some pretty damaging cuts proposed in his budget year after year, Fee says of the Trump administration's early attempts to cut things like housing choice voucher programs and home repair funding. social housing. But those cuts didn't pass due to oversight in Congress.

Although she is also concerned about these types of cuts, especially with Republicans controlling both the House and Senate, Parks sees an opportunity, particularly for the low-income housing tax credit, which enjoys bipartisan support.

You know, I think this is going to be a major breakthrough, she said. And, in fact, President-elect Trump has said he wants the taxes paid immediately, within the first 100 days. We will work with the presidential transition team, ensuring that they understand the importance of these funding programs and, hopefully, as well. influence the budgets that are published.

