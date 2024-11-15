



Fortune will also host a gathering of the most influential women at Riyadh next year NEW YORK, November 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fortune announced that its Fortune Global Forum 2025, the premier gathering of CEOs and other executives from the world's largest multinational corporations, will convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabianext December. In spring, Fortune will also hold Riyadh her first-ever Fortune Most Powerful Women in the World event Middle Eastan expansion of the annual summit of the most influential women in the United States



This is the first time since its creation in 1995 that the Fortune Global Forum has taken place in the Saudi capital. The MPW Forum and event is organized in partnership with the Saudi General Authority for Conventions and Exhibitions. “For 30 years, Fortune has been proud to bring the Fortune Global Forum to the frontiers of business,” said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune. “Saudi Arabia is one of these important boundaries. We look forward to connecting business leaders from all sectors in the East and West in Riyadhan ideal venue for our Fortune Global Forum 2025.” The Forum has historically been held in major cities at the forefront of global trade, including Singapore, Barcelona, Canton, New Delhi, Rome, Hong Kong, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cape TownAnd San Francisco. Earlier this week at New York Citythe Fortune Global Forum 2024 included speakers such as former directors of the US CIA Mike Pompeo And Leon Panetta; Adena FriedmanChairman and CEO, Nasdaq; Gita Gopinathfirst managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Josh Kushnerfounder and CEO, Thrive Capital; Rob Manfred And Adam Silverthe commissioners of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, respectively; John StankeyCEO, AT&T; Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of United Kingdom; Brooke Shieldsactor, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Commence; HE Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-RasheedAdvisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and Chairman of the General Authority for Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions; Tom Bradyseven-time world champion; And Wynton Marsalis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and executive and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, home of the Forum, and more. The Fortune Global Forum fosters impactful discussions between leading executives and other figures in business, government and culture and offers valuable insights into international business strategies. Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit brings together women leaders from Fortune 500 companies and pioneers in government, philanthropy, education, sports and the arts for inspiring conversations, collaboration and networking. The MPW conference in Riyadh will attract women from around the world who are making significant contributions to business and economic growth. About Fortune:

Fortune is a global, multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and insights for those who want to improve their business. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's greatest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are driving business forward. In digital and print formats, Fortune measures business performance against rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. His iconic rankings includeFortune 500,Global Fortune 500,The most powerful womenAndThe World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by bringing together industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum,Think about technology, Fortune of the most powerful women. For more information, visit fortune.com. Media contacts:

