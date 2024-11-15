How to put the citizen back into democracy

Semiotics emphasizes that citizenship can be considered incomplete. The citizen is subject to the theory of roles. She is either a consumer, or a reader, or a spectator, or a critic, she is never all of these at the same time.

This was highlighted during the memorable Kitty Genovese incident. Genovese was walking home one day in 1964 from a New York suburb. She felt stalked and tried to run away, but was attacked by the stalker. As she screamed, the lights in the neighboring apartments came on. The stalker initially ran away, only to realize that people were just watching. He murdered Kitty, stabbing her more than a dozen times. The next day, sociologists found that most people thought they were watching television. They only saw themselves as spectators.

Between the incompleteness of citizenship and the partiality of the role, politics has become schizophrenic. The whole is never more than a sum of poor parts. What we need is a different concept, a different sense of politics, more innovative, more dynamic and a little less abstract. AAP tried to do this for a short while, but closed up shop like a theater troupe that had run its course.

We need a new theory of innovations. You have to draw on memory. The Indian national movement was more poetic about childhood. It was more theoretical about children as an anticipation of citizenship. Whether we read Tagore, Gandhi or Patrick Geddes, we realize that childhood was seen as the hope of a deeper ethnographic play. Childhood was seen as an anticipation of the innovation of citizenship.

We need new conceptions of childhood to replace the arid ones of school and society. The very idea of ​​development has destroyed the potential of childhood. The source of innovation, the ideas of Maria Montessori and Jiddu Krishnamurti and the power of folklore must be relived throughout childhood.

Childhood must also be seen as a right of passage with the responsibilities of adulthood, while preventing adulthood from degenerating into a bureaucratic science. Reinventing childhood as citizenship must be one of the first objectives of a political party. By reinventing childhood, it reinvents itself.

Political parties have become sources of standardization. We consider the marginal as a source of quotas and reserves. We don't see it as an opportunity for diversity. Today we ask ourselves if the Indian economy is 90% informal, what happens to the economy? We can ask similar questions about politics. Only by preserving the memory of diversity can Indian democracy remain diverse in the future.

We also need to take a hard look at our institutions. We must invent new institutions. One of the most interesting suggestions in recent times is knowledge panchayats. It depicts a diverse group of people, from housewives to farmers, debating the fate of politics. Politics can only be democratic if people debate it and internalize it.

For example, the Narmada dams were a technocratic response to a technocratic question: questions of democracy and diversity barely entered the debate. We have lobotomized citizenship, considering that the citizen is no longer a thinker.

We must consider every citizen as a repository of knowledge, as a thinker, as a philosopher and as a potential future. We must reaffirm the old Chinese saying that every man is a scientist and every village an academy of sciences. The democratization of democracy must begin over time. Breaking the iatrogeny of expert knowledge. Today, politics seems subject to illiteracy and expert emphasis.

The language must therefore be more playful. We need to discuss politics in ordinary language. For this, the media and education must lend a hand. The university must reinvent itself as a cornucopia of dissident style fads. The university is the leading opposition party. Only after this do other dissident groups come into play. Without realizing the cognitive power of the university, democracy destroys itself, transforming into a monolithic language.

Only with new ideas of citizenship and new ideas about democracy can India redeem itself. Blaming politicians for everything is not the solution.

Shiv Viswanathan

Social scientist associated with Compost Heap, a research group on alternative imaginaries

