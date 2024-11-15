Opinion: The long road of evangelical Christians to Donald Trump





We don't know the precise numbers yet, but it appears once again that four in five white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump in last week's presidential election.

Evangelical support was by no means decisive; a similar percentage voted for Trump when he lost in 2020. But when a supermajority of a group representing about 25% of the population falls in your column, that's a pretty good basis on which to build a winning coalition.

Trump promised to be their protector against a range of perceived enemies, to advance the white evangelical fever dreams of Christian nationalism. Until he realized that overturning Roe v. Wade was unpopular with a majority of Americans, Trump bragged about appointing justices who did just that.

Yet the anomaly of a movement that professes allegiance to family values ​​and supports a thrice-married confessed sexual predator, let alone a convicted felon, cannot be ignored.

But 2024, let alone 2016 or 2020, was not the first time white evangelicals put aside their putative values ​​to support a presidential candidate.

By the late 1970s, divorce was considered taboo in evangelical circles, especially divorce and remarriage. Anyone in this category would most likely lose their church membership. Nonetheless, evangelicals, led by Jerry Falwell and other religious right leaders, chose to anoint the divorced and remarried Ronald Reagan as their political messiah in 1980. Worse still, as governor of California in 1967, Reagan had signed the most liberal abortion bill. in the country, which adds to the puzzle.

So why would evangelicals abandon one of their own, born-again Christian Sunday school teacher and family man Jimmy Carter, for Reagan?

The answer isn't pretty, and it's the same reason that helps explain white evangelicals' support for Trump: racism.

Contrary to religious rights claims, white evangelicals did not organize politically in the 1970s to oppose Roe v. Wade. In fact, the Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution in 1971 calling for the legalization of abortion, a resolution it reaffirmed in 1974 and again in 1976. Evangelicals overwhelmingly viewed abortion as a Catholic issue while throughout the 1970s, and the few evangelicals who commented on the Roe decision hailed it as marking a proper distinction between personal morality and public policy.

So what mobilized evangelicals politically? The catalyst, according to historical records as well as the testimony of conservative leaders such as Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the Moral Majority; Richard Viguerie, direct mail king of the Christian right; and anti-tax dog Grover Norquist defended racial segregation at segregated evangelical academies and institutions, including Bob Jones University in South Carolina.

Falwell, who by his own admission did not preach his first anti-abortion sermon until February 26, 1978, more than five years after the Roe ruling, founded his own segregation academy in 1967. After denouncing the movement civil rights as a civil wrong, he was furious that the Internal Revenue Service could revoke his tax exemption because of racial segregation and complained that in some places it was easier to open a massage parlor than 'a Christian school.

Reagan, like Trump decades later, was the man to stand up to the nefarious forces seeking to destroy what they sold as evangelicalism.

Reagan had opposed the Rumford Fair Housing Act in California, which prohibited discrimination in buying and renting housing. He was an outspoken opponent of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. His campaigns were peppered with racist dog whistles, particularly from law and order and welfare queens. He opened his campaign for the 1980 general election in Neshoba County, Mississippi, declaring his support for state's rights where, in 1964, three civil rights workers were kidnapped, tortured and murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan in collusion with the party. local sheriff's office.

President Reagan would go on to sign the federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988, but that did not stop him from decimating the Civil Rights Commission or maintaining its support in opposing sanctions against the apartheid government in South Africa, even as the regime collapsed under its own weight.

White evangelicals did not hesitate to confront Reagan and his racist rhetoric or policies. They adored him.

And it is the same with Trump. The bigoted nonsense directed at President Obama, the nation's first black president, should in itself have prompted white evangelical leaders to sound the alarm against him, not to mention Trump's recognition of some very notable people during of a white supremacist rally or the torrent of insults. directed against African Americans, particularly black women, and immigrants. Instead, they enthusiastically supported Trump in his three campaigns for the White House.

Does this mean that all Bible-believing Christians who voted for Trump are racist? No not at all. But there is a connection between the origins of the religious right defending racial segregation and the overwhelming support of white evangelicals for a candidate who traffics in racialized rhetoric.

This connection includes Reagan, but it also encompasses minor figures like Roy Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, who said America was great during slavery because families were united. It includes Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council and his history of interactions with the Ku Klux Klan and the Council of Conservative Citizens, also known as the Uptown Klan.

The racism that infects the religious right dates back to its formation in the late 1970s. And because unrepentant racism tends to fester, the 2024 elections demonstrated once again that white evangelicals have yet to recognize or repent of the persistent racism that drives their politics.

Randall Balmer, author of Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right, teaches at Dartmouth College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2024-11-14/evangelical-christians-long-road-to-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

