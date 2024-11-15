Trump chooses his lawyer, Todd Blanche, as deputy attorney generalExBulletin





Todd Blanche listens to his client, former President Donald Trump, speak as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court during jury deliberations in his secret criminal trial in New York on May 30. Michael M. Santiago/AP via POOL Getty Images .

Michael M. Santiago/AP via POOL Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche to serve as deputy attorney general. Blanche has represented Trump in several of his legal cases.

He previously worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

“Todd is an excellent lawyer who will be a crucial leader within the Justice Department, repairing what has been a broken justice system for too long,” Trump said in a statement.

If confirmed, Blanche would be the No. 2 official after the attorney general. Trump on Wednesday nominated former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

Trump also said that Emil Bove, another lawyer who has defended Trump in his legal cases, will serve as principal deputy attorney general and serve as acting deputy attorney general while Blanche is confirmed by the Senate.

Donald Trump's defense attorney Emil Bove returns to the courtroom after a break in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16. Mary Altaffer/AP .

Mary Altaffer/AP

The Justice Department has played a key role in Trump's agenda for his second term, as he potentially seeks to make the department more accountable to the president and go after his perceived enemies.

Bove and Blanche were both Trump's lawyers during his historic federal conviction in the New York secrecy case, where a jury found him guilty of 34 counts. Trump has not been convicted in the case while the judge weighs arguments over his immunity from prosecution.

And Trump also named Dean John Sauer as solicitor general, a position widely seen as the government's lawyer. Sauer represented Trump at the Supreme Court in a case in which the 6-3 conservative supermajority granted him broad immunity from prosecution.

These picks continue the trend of Trump nominating people he has worked closely with and who have proven loyal to him.

