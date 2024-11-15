



A company run by top Tory donor Anthony Bamford funded an 8,000-person helicopter trip for Britain's reform leader Nigel Farage. Lord Bamford, who sat as a Conservative peer until his retirement from the House of Lords this year, donated millions of pounds to the Conservatives and was a close ally of Boris Johnson in funding the former Prime Minister's housing minister after leaving office. But JC Bamford Excavators paid for a helicopter trip for Farage and one of his staff on October 25, worth 8,413.20. The company said the Clacton MP had been given a helicopter trip to visit a JCB site and the company, which is developing hydrogen-powered transport, had worked with politicians from all parties, including the shadow chancellor of the time, Rachel Reeves. However, the fact that Farage was courted by the business of a major Tory donor has raised eyebrows among Tories, who are nervous about the Reform leader building relationships with their donors. A spokesman for Farage said: Nigel and Lord Bamford are friends. Several Conservative donors have made the jump to the Reform Party in recent years, including financier Jeremy Hosking and Charlie Mullins, who previously donated to the Conservatives through his company Pimlico Plumbers. Another major Conservative donor, Fitriani Hay, who supported Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, gave $50,000 to the Reform Party in June. The new president and Reform Party donor, Zia Yusuf, was a member of the Conservative Party until his decision to switch parties. Others, like Thailand-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne, have donated to conservatives and reformers over the years. A JCB spokesperson said: We welcome politicians from all political parties to JCB. For example, Labor MP Rachel Reeves, as Shadow Chancellor, visited JCB in September 2022 to better understand our hydrogen business and developments. MP Nigel Farage visited JCB at the end of October and met some senior executives. The company encourages its management team to engage with elected political figures during such visits to improve politicians' understanding of how our company operates, while providing executives with the opportunity to learn more about how our company operates. of the political world. We were delighted to welcome Mr Farage as a guest of the JCB and are grateful to benefit from his insights into the post-election and pre-Budget political dynamics at Westminster. ignore previous newsletter promotion Receive the day's headlines and highlights by email straight to you every morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Use apply. after newsletter promotion The Observer reported last week that Claire Coutinho, the former Conservative energy secretary, had also received donations from the billionaire boss of the JCB digger dynasty, including a trip for 7,000 people on his helicopter. Coutinho also posed for photos promoting Bamford's personal 100 million meter hydrogen engine project and accepted a $7,500 donation from JCB for her local election campaign while she was energy secretary of Rishi Sunak's government. In May 2024, Coutinho visited JCB headquarters in Staffordshire for a meeting to discuss Bamford's 100m hydrogen combustion engine project. During this trip she met Anthony Bamford, Chairman of JCB, who personally leads hydrogen development at JCB, and posed for photos wearing a JCB safety helmet and high visibility vest. The Observer discovered that the JCB empire gave $300,000 to the Tories in 2024 alone.

