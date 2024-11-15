Donald Trump's entourage feels frozen because of his close ties to Elon Musk; this is how melania feels





The close relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has irritated some members of the president-elect's inner circle, a insider told Page Six. However, Melania Trump is reportedly a fan of Musk. Donald Trump's entourage feels sidelined due to his close ties to Elon Musk (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP) Musk supported the president-elect after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Lately, the billionaire techie has been a constant at Mar-a-Lago and was even seen in Trump's family photo where Melania Trump was missing. Musk reportedly even participated in calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also reportedly attended a national security meeting. Meanwhile, the Mar-a-Lago source told the outlet that the new connection between Trump and Musk has many close to Trump feeling cold. He is still with Elon, the source said. It's 24/7. Trump’s inner circle is shrinking. He dropped others. The insider said Trump was also spending time with Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, co-chair of his transition team. However, the advisors he was eating with are nowhere to be found, the source added. The media even learned that former Mar-a-Lago regulars feel excluded. Another insider said Trump loves to turn people, even his friends, against each other. Everyone is jealous of Elon. . . His close collaborators are a little upset to have lost their main seat. Some also claimed that Trump believed Musk helped him win the election. Trump credits Elon with helping him win the brother vote, the source said. Elon can't take an official position, so no one loses their job, but by being together, working for the common good of the country, they also work together. Trump recently announced that Musk would lead the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy. One of the sources said that Melania was a fan of Musk. Melania loves Elon, the source said. While speaking to House Republicans at a Beltway hotel, Trump recently joked that Elon wouldn't be coming home. I can't get rid of him, at least until I don't love him anymore. Donald Trump Jr's daughter Kai Trump shared a photo with Musk on the golf course, captioning Elon getting uncle status. Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends An NBC News report said Musk acted like he was co-chair and made sure everyone knew it. In response, Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said: Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to make America great again. Elon Musk is a one-of-a-kind business leader and our federal bureaucracy will certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency. Anna Kelly, another spokesperson, said: Elon Musk is a genius, an innovator and has literally made history by building creative, modern and efficient systems. Elon Musk dedicated himself to America's future by offering to serve alongside President Trump to ensure our government runs more efficiently and uses American taxpayer dollars efficiently.

