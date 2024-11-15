Maharashtra Election: Ajit Pawar, top NCP leaders skip PM Modi's Mumbai rally amid Mahayuti rift buzz





Amid talk of a rift within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other senior NCP leaders opted not to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally at the park Chhatrapati Shivaji in Mumbai on Thursday. Ajit Pawar's party is a crucial partner in the ruling alliance, alongside Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP. NCP candidates Sana Malik, Nawab Malik and Zeeshan Siddique were also absent from the event, which was attended by leaders of the Shinde Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) led by Ramdas Athawale. The absence of NCP leaders was glaring, especially as other alliance contenders shared the stage with Prime Minister Modi, projecting unity within the Mahayuti alliance. Although the rally was intended to highlight coalition solidarity, reports suggest that NCP leaders are upset by the BJP’s “batenge toh tenge” campaign (divided, we fall) narrative. Despite allegations of discord, Mahayuti leaders have rejected any claims of division. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Thursday firmly said the alliance remains united even as signs of growing unease emerge within the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over the BJP's aggressive Hindutva agenda in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. “The Mahayuti is united and is contesting the elections with full strength. I cannot say the same about the MVA,” Rajya Sabha member Deora was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Ajit Pawar had earlier criticized the slogan “batenge toh katenge”, which calls for Hindu unity, saying it would not work in Maharashtra, and he called for a focus on development. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his party's slogan 'batenge to katenge' is a counter-narrative to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) campaign, saying his colleagues Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde as well as Ajit Pawar had failed to grasp the “essential” meaning. The ruling Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and NCP is engaged in a bitter fight with the MVA comprising NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in the legislative elections on November 20 in Maharashtra. Published by: Vadapalli Nithin Kumar Published on: November 15, 2024

