after the re-election of Donald Trump, four probable scenarios become clearer





When he claimed victory in the early morning of November 6, Donald Trump declared himself a man of his word. One of the hallmarks of his second term as US president will be promises made and promises kept. He did not say whether or not that would include his promise to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office in January.

At first glance, this timeline is unrealistic. But a quick resolution is possible and all countries with a stake in the conflict are now trying to influence the president-elect to achieve an outcome, whether it favors Russia or Ukraine.

There are four fundamental possible and ongoing developments in Ukraine.

1. The logic of the Cold War and the Trump plan

Once it became clear that Trump had been re-elected, his campaign team outlined a plan to reduce direct U.S. involvement in the conflict and in European security in general. The proposal calls for an 800-mile demilitarized buffer zone along the front lines in Ukraine, monitored by British and European militaries, with Ukraine to suspend its plans to join NATO for at least 20 years.

The United States would provide weapons to Ukraine to deter further Russian incursions, but would not send troops or fund a Western military presence in Ukraine.

During the Cold War, Eastern European states such as East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia and Hungary formed a vast buffer zone between the Soviet Union, and Moscow in particular, and the NATO countries.

It is important to note, however, that key members of Trump's team hold opinions that could strongly influence the new administration's approach to the war. Pete Hegseth, Trump's choice for secretary of defense, is known for his anti-NATO stance while Marco Rubio, who was chosen as secretary of state, will likely want Ukraine to strike a deal with Russia almost immediately. any price.

Vice President-elect JD Vance, meanwhile, is well known for his statement in 2022: “I have to be honest with you, I don't care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.

Trump is expected to nominate Marco Rubio as secretary of state. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

The plan for a buffer zone financed and maintained by the European military is typical of Trump's first American doctrine, which places the risks and costs of European security on European states. The plan has been criticized because it effectively recognizes Russia's territorial claims, while undermining NATO unity on the issue of pre-2014 Ukraine's sovereignty.

2. European support for Ukraine

European leaders, including the United Kingdom and France, have pledged unwavering support to Ukraine. But important questions arise about the sustainability of this support if the United States effectively renounces its contribution to Ukraine and European security.

European defense and security policy has traditionally relied to a large extent on American support. Without American security guarantees, investments and political capital, NATO risks being weakened, which will weaken European cohesion around the Ukraine issue.

Any US withdrawal would impose a significant and lasting financial burden on Europe if it intends to maintain unwavering support for Ukraine. This will help Putin achieve his goal of weakening and dividing the European bloc, which he sees as essential to securing Russian interests.

3. Zelensky's offer to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made two proposals to Trump designed to attract Trump, the negotiator. The first calls for Ukrainian troops to replace some American units in Europe after the war, thereby reducing the cost to the United States.

The second would involve opening up some of Ukraine's resources to the United States and other Western allies. Zelensky's offer obviously relies on a Ukrainian victory in the conflict, which is currently far from certain.

The Ukrainian president finds himself in a very difficult position. There is uncertainty about the Trump administration's support for Ukraine, which will require considerable management.

Meanwhile, domestic sentiment toward Zelensky and the leadership of the armed forces is beginning to strain. Add to this a general weariness in Europe with the costs involved, and this could constitute a pivotal moment in the conflict.

Zelensky clearly aims to position Ukraine in Trump's eyes as a key contributor to European security in the post-war world. His offer appeals to Trump's often-expressed preference for the United States to play a lesser role in European defense, while European countries do more. But it depends heavily on Ukraine's admission to NATO, which seems very uncertain at the moment.

4. Russia's military momentum

Meanwhile, Russia is conquering significant swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine. Russia's recent capture of the strategically important town of Vuhledar has paved the way for Russian advances to penetrate deeper into the country.

The Russian offensive accelerates and captures territory more quickly than at any time since the early days of the invasion. Institute for the Study of War

It has also been reported that Moscow is preparing for an offensive involving around 11,000 North Koreans and around 40,000 Russians in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are struggling to defend territory they conquered during the 'summer. This will put additional pressure on Ukraine's general defense.

At the crossroads

Putin is now moving closer to the goal he aimed for when he launched his full-scale invasion in 2022, only to be held back by fierce Ukrainian resistance. The big difference will be the quality of support Ukraine receives from its Western allies.

Trump's position is certainly not predestined. He is known to be a very transactional politician, particularly when it comes to foreign policy. So while many commentators assume that Trump is likely to favor Russia, European powers and Ukraine may find a way to appeal to Trump's instinct to make a deal and become the big man of story if he gets a different result.

A plan that would allow Trump to reduce the U.S. military presence in Europe, while still being able to publicly claim he has won the peace, could be a win-win for the re-elected president. But wars are complicated, and Russian progress in Ukraine is now changing the reality on the ground.

By the time Trump takes office, the situation in Ukraine and the territorial advantage held by Russian troops will likely have changed significantly. The two months between Trump's inauguration on January 20 are therefore a critical period for everyone involved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/ukraine-war-following-donald-trumps-re-election-four-likely-scenarios-are-becoming-clear-243498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos