Politics
Not working well, IKN trackless train will be sent back to China
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The government had already developed a Autonomous Rail Transport (ART) mode of transportation that was to operate in the Nusantara Capital Region or IKN, East Kalimantan.
Budi Karya, Minister of Transportation under President Joko Widodo's administration, called autonomous trains a new technological breakthrough in Indonesia's transportation world.
This mode of transport runs on batteries and is guided by road markings equipped with sensors. This vehicle is presented as effective in reducing greenhouse gas and fossil energy emissions.
However, after conducting a trial for approximately two months, the results of the evaluation and the evaluations carried out by the IKN Authority (OIKN) found that the trackless train, especially the autonomous system, could not work well at the IKN. This autonomous trackless train would therefore be returned to China.
Here are some facts about the Autonomous Rail Transportation (ART) mode of transportation.
Does not work well
OIKN Deputy for Green and Digital Transformation Mohammed Ali Berawi explained that based on assessments and evaluations, it was found that the trackless train did not work well, especially in the autonomous system.
He revealed that this was in line with discussions between the OIKN and various ministries and institutions within the framework of Presidential Instruction Number 2 of 2024 regarding supporting the acceleration of testing and proof of concept of autonomous trains in the capital Nusantara. The OIKN is responsible for the implementation and evaluation of the project. trackless train at IKN.
To be sent back to China
Ali Berawi mentioned that given the results showing that the train had not performed well, they would ask Norinco to return it to China.
The train is the result of cooperation between OIKN and Norinco, with the participation of CRRC, one of China's leading railway equipment manufacturers.
“Otherwise, in accordance with the MoU agreement for PoC, we will ask Norinco to return the IKN trainset to China,” Ali said as quoted by Antara, Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
No loss for the country
Head of the Ministry of Transportation's Communications and Public Information Office Budi Rahardjo said he would have no problem with the OIKN's assessment conclusion that the autonomous train trial does not did not meet the standards.
“If ART is considered not to meet the OIKN evaluation standards, there is no problem because the country is not lost either,” Budi said in a statement in Jakarta on Wednesday November 13, 2024, quoted by Antara.
Budi said the country would not suffer losses from the autonomous train trial at IKN because the supplier ART covered the costs of the trial. “We all agree that we are looking for the best solution for IKN,” he said.
An environmentally friendly mode of transport
Previously, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said that ART is an environmentally friendly mode of mass transportation in the capital city of Nusantara (IKN).
“We are optimistic that autonomous trains can perform well in IKN and serve as a model for other cities in Indonesia in implementing smart and environmentally friendly mass transportation,” the minister said in a statement in Jakarta, Tuesday August 13, 2024.
The autonomous trains will run on electricity from batteries. This is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, in line with the concept and principles of IKN as a smart, green and sustainable urban area.
“The autonomous trains will be charged after the morning and before the afternoon rush hour. We ensure that the charging positions of the autonomous trains do not disrupt traffic and the environment as they do not produce noise or disruption,” the minister said.
Affordable cost
President Jokowi said one of the advantages of using autonomous trains is their relatively low cost. Since autonomous trains do not rely on rails and can use existing roads, there is no need for infrastructure development.
“The cost of an autonomous train is around IDR 70 billion per unit. If we want to build an MRT, the cost per kilometer is around IDR 2.3 trillion. If we want to build an LRT, it is around IDR 700 billion per kilometer. . That's the difference. The problem now is that almost all cities have narrow roads, so not all cities can use ART,” Jokowi said as reported by Antara, Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Walhi criticizes ART's environmental claims in IKN
The Indonesian Environment Forum (Walhi) has questioned the environmental claims attached to the autonomous trackless train that will run in the central areas of the IKN. “Even for the movement of people, families and development, emissions are already high,” said Land Planning and Infrastructure Campaign Director Dwi Sawung to Tempo, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
He considers the planning of the autonomous IKN train to be immature. According to Sawung, the government has not explained the target consumers of the trackless train project. The transportation is likely intended for employee mobility and access to residential areas and offices, but it could serve other needs as well.
“If it’s not clear, you can’t claim emissions are lower,” he said.
Railway construction completed
Budi Karya said that the construction of the road, which also serves as a trackless autonomous rail transport (ART) route in the Capital of Nusantara (IKN)is finished.
“Thank you to the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing for completing the construction of the west side national axis road in the central area of IKN, one of them for the ART track. Hopefully “With the existing track, the ART can be tested in August,” said Budi in Penajam Paser Utara, Monday, June 3, 2024.
NI KADEK TRISNA CINTYA DEWI | DWI ARJANTO
