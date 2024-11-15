Jokowi was greeted by traders during his visit to Notoharjo Market, Solo









Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), visited Notoharjo Market or Klitikan Market in Mojo Village, Pasar Kliwon District, Solo City. Jokowi had time to tour several stands. One of the car traders, Dedi, said Jokowi had many memories of the Klitikan market. Indeed, the relocation of traders took place while Jokowi was still mayor of Solo in 2006. He had time to submit his complaint. “After the COVID (pandemic), sales declined. The hope is that the economy will improve again. Many people in Solo complained, in Klewer, sales of PGS also fell,” said Dedi told the media team, Thursday (14/11). /2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dedi said Jokowi responded to traders' complaints. One way is to do event. “(The answer) Everyone in the world (is affected), so how do we do this event “It’s like a car competition,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted that his visit to the Klitikan market was to see what its current condition was. Responding to complaints from traders, he admitted that the economy was yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. “(Complaints from traders) Turnover dropped after COVID, I think everyone experienced the same thing. After COVID it was not normal, our economy after COVID was not normal, but compared to other countries it was much better,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi bought a ball from a sports kiosk. He said the ball was being prepared for the Indonesian national team's match against Japan in World Cup qualifying at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Friday (11/15) tomorrow. “Tomorrow the national team will be with Japan. (Score prediction?) I don't want to,” Jokowi replied when asked about the score prediction. Jokowi's visit was also accompanied by the duo of mayoral candidates and deputy mayor of Solo, Respati-Astrid. (rih/am)

