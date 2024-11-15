JCB boss funded 8,000 helicopter flights for Nigel Farage

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Lord Anthony Bamford paid for 8,000 helicopter flights for Nigel Farage. The same week, the Tory billionaire megadonor urged the Conservative Party to strike a deal with Britain's Reform leader.

The October 25 trip took place from Kent to Rocester in Staffordshire, where Bamford is based, Farage told the Financial Times. The donation was disclosed in the register of the Member's financial interests.

Bamford is one of the largest donors to the Conservative Party, having given more than 8 million since 2010 personally or through the equipment manufacturer JCB which he chairs.

The day after the helicopter trip and meeting with Farage, the Telegraph published an interview with Bamford in which he said that the Conservative Party needed very significant repair and that Reform's influence was expanding well beyond the five seats it had won in the General Assembly. elections in July.

Reform is taking shape and its supporters are growing rapidly, he told the newspaper. The Conservatives must be very aware of what Farage is doing and I imagine they will have to seek some sort of agreement with him at some point.

Farage told the FT that Bamford and some of his aides wanted to discuss political developments and world politics and were particularly interested in my views on America… Fortunately, my predictions were correct.

He added: Anthony, whom I have known for a long time, was very supportive of the ideas I defended but was always loyal to the Conservative Party.

JCB said it hosted politicians from all political parties and that Farage visited at the end of October and met some senior staff.

He added: We were delighted to welcome Mr Farage as a guest of the JCB and are grateful to have his views on the post-election and pre-Budget political dynamics at Westminster.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said the funded trip to his office effectively indicates [Bamford] sees some merit in the argument that the right should unite and that conservatives are not the only ones at stake.

Although he has never made a personal donation to Farage before, Bamford has been a champion of the Brexit cause, helping to fund the Vote Leave campaign and funding a pro-Brexit boost from the then prime minister , Boris Johnson, in 2019.

Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a moss wall for a pro-Brexit photoshoot when he was prime minister Stéphane Rousseau/PA

Bamford gave most generously to the Conservatives during Johnson's years as prime minister, giving more than $3 million over that period, and he was a staunch advocate of his return to the leadership of the party.

The Brexit-backing billionaire paid for Johnson's wedding party after losing access to the Checkers estate following his political downfall in 2022, then donated to Liz Truss's successful campaign to take over Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

He also donated around $300,000 to the Conservative Party ahead of this year's general election through JCB.

The MPs' most recent register of interests does not show him making any donations to contenders for the Conservative leadership this year, including Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch.

Bamford was awarded a peerage by former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2013.