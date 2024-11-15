Qatar-Türkiye Supreme Strategic Committee broadens its horizons

Related story





Established in 2014, the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee meets annually, alternately in Qatar and Turkey, under the joint leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The committee serves as a platform for consultation on Qatari-Turkish relations and is a key indicator of the strong strategic partnership between Doha and Ankara. It functions as a collaborative tool to explore and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in multiple sectors, including in the areas of economy, investment, industry, defense, security, development and culture, in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries. and their brother peoples.Since its creation, the committee has held nine meetings alternately between the two countries. The first meeting took place in Doha in 2015, followed by the second in Trabzon, Turkey, in 2016. The third took place in Doha in 2017, the fourth in Istanbul in 2018, the fifth in Doha in 2019, the sixth in Istanbul in 2018. 2020, the seventh in Doha in 2021, the eighth in Istanbul in 2022 and the ninth in Doha in 2023.These meetings resulted in the signing of more than 110 agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at promoting and supporting cooperation between the two countries in various fields.During these sessions, the two countries review the progress of their collaboration, assess the current status of their strategic partnership, and explore new opportunities to elevate their relationship in ways that serve their common interests and aspirations. The meetings also provide a platform to discuss pressing regional and international issues of common concern and align countries' positions in favor of Islamic and humanitarian causes for the benefit of friendly and allied nations while strengthening global peace and security.The first session in Doha saw the signing of 16 agreements covering various sectors, including security, banking, finance, education, journalism, environmental management, archiving, transport, energy, as well as science and technology.The second session, held in Trabzon, Turkey, in 2016, resulted in additional agreements in areas such as accounting control work, higher education, information and communication technologies, health and medical sciences, youth and sports, culture, prevention of double taxation and prevention of financial evasion. , customs affairs, agriculture, specifications and standards, organization of exhibitions, investments in free zones and cooperation in the field of defense.The third session in Doha in 2017 resulted in agreements and memorandums of understanding on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, academic research collaboration, central banking, tourism, legal training, meteorology, ports, food security, humanitarian aid and the media.In 2018, the fourth session in Istanbul saw agreements and memorandums of understanding to cooperate in the fields of civil aviation, culture, training, defense, trade and economy, e-commerce and investment attraction.The fifth session in Doha in 2019 included several agreements and memoranda of understanding on bilateral foreign exchange, industrial and technological cooperation, finance, investment promotion and urban planning. A joint declaration of intent was also signed to establish a trade facilitation and consumer protection laboratory between the two parties, as well as a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of standards between the Qatar Works Authority public authorities and the Turkish Standards Institute.In 2020, the sixth session in Istanbul resulted in agreements and memoranda of understanding on investment, free zones and water management. A joint declaration was also signed to establish the joint economic and trade committee between the two countries, strengthen economic and financial cooperation, cooperation in the fields of family affairs, women and social services and the exchange of diplomats.The seventh session, held in Doha in 2021, saw the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding on the organization of major events, emergency and disaster management, protocols and a content partnership program between the Doha Forum and the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Qatar Development Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Organization of Turkey, in addition to the fields of youth and sports, health and medical sciences, endowments and Islamic affairs, standardization and culture. An understanding agreement was also signed between the Qatari Businessmen's Association and the Turkish Investment Office.The eighth session took place in Istanbul in October 2022, where a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries. These agreements covered media and communications, halal-grade infrastructure, protection of industrial property rights, food security, disaster management, emergency response, humanitarian aid, construction, creation and operation of cultural centers, museums and diplomatic archives. An agreement was also signed for the mutual inclusion and integration of territories in the satellite service area between the Qatar Communications Regulatory Authority and the Turkish Information and Communication Technology Authority.In December 2023, the ninth session was held in Doha, resulting in new agreements during political consultations on mutual concerns, culture, labor, philanthropy and humanitarian work, higher education, military cooperation and scientific, research, information and communications technologies, finance. and investment promotion.The committee's regular meetings and the resulting agreements and memorandums of understanding have significantly strengthened relations between the two countries, elevating them to distinguished strategic levels. The growth in the volume of trade between Qatar and Turkey reflects the development of their bilateral relations, particularly with the establishment of direct maritime routes and the abundance of mutual investments.Turkey is a notable investment destination for Qataris, while Qatar ranks among the largest foreign investors in Türkiye. The Qatar Investment Authority manages several large-scale projects in Türkiye, with around 200 Qatari companies operating in the Turkish market. In Qatar, more than 771 Turkish companies are active, as well as another 15 Turkish companies operating in the Qatar Free Zone.The presence of the Qatari private sector has increased significantly in recent years in various Turkish sectors, including real estate, construction, tourism, manufacturing, media, finance and healthcare. More recently, Qatari investments have extended to Turkish ports and technology. Trade between the two countries reached QR4.75 billion in 2023, with Qatari exports amounting to QR1.64 billion and imports from Turkey totaling QR3.11 billion. Both countries aspire to increase this trade volume to $5 billion in the medium term.The Qatar Chamber of Commerce regularly hosts Turkish delegations and participates in key economic events in Turkey to explore ways to strengthen trade and investment ties. Relations between the Qatari and Turkish business communities are described as exceptional, with mutual participation in mutual events and joint investments between Qatari and Turkish businessmen in various global markets.The continuation of the meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee underlines the strength of the relations between Doha and Ankara, as well as the mutual commitment of the leaders of the two countries to develop this relationship, to foster Qatari-Turkish cooperation and partnership and to strengthen their relationships. alliance.The two countries have maintained a firm stance in the face of the regional challenges they have faced in recent years, overcoming difficulties through close cooperation as friendly and allied countries. There is exceptional coordination between Doha and Ankara on many critical regional issues, with shared perspectives on a range of regional and international concerns, including significant efforts in mediation, conflict resolution and the promotion of peace, security and stability across the world.