Prime Minister Modi will likely find comfort in Trump's return and his shared worldview. Here's why

NEW DELHI: Donald Trump's return to the White House has left many countries uneasy and recalculating their position vis-à-vis the United States, but India appears to welcome the change that could embolden nationalist leaders like the prime minister Narendra Modi. “I know that many countries today are nervous about the United States; let's be honest about that,” Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said this weekend. India “was not part of it”. A call from Modi “was among the first three calls, I think, that President (elect) Trump took,” he added. A second Trump presidency will likely work in New Delhi's favor, experts say, especially as Modi seeks to repair India's relations with the West after recent friction over his refusal to join sanctions against Russia or condemn its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Modi has also been criticized for India's democratic backsliding. “Trump's victory means that Indian policies that have put New Delhi at odds with the West… will no longer be a source of concern for Washington,” said Michael Kugelman, South Asia director. at the Wilson Center. There could be rifts on goals on trade, immigration and climate change, but overall, “Trump's return means that India's relations with the West, and particularly with its most powerful country, will be strengthened,” Kugelman added. Modi has sought to establish India as an emerging global player with a fast-growing economy capable of countering China. But critics say his authoritarian policies and the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party have deeply polarized the country, with minorities increasingly marginalized and the rights to freedom of speech and press under attack. When President Joe Biden honored Modi with a state visit last year, he walked a tightrope as activists and groups pressured him to confront Modi over his record in matters of human rights. The two leaders nevertheless concluded new trade agreements in the fields of defense and technology. Such concerns won't be a problem with Trump, said Uday Chandra, an assistant professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar. “It’s a refreshing reset from the Indian perspective… it’s much more transactional,” Chandra said. Trump, long an outspoken admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also likely to be more understanding of India's strategic partnership with Moscow, which dates back to the Cold War, its record purchases of Russian crude and its refusal to choose a side in the conflict. war in Ukraine. “That's the real thorn in India-US relations over the last two years…but with Trump, I don't see that being a problem,” Chandra said. One of the burning issues is trade.

