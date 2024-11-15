Latest Trump Cabinet Updates: Controversial Anti-Vaccine Skeptic RFK Jr Named Health Department Secretary





Related video: Jake Tapper shares five words he never considered using to describe Trump's cabinet pick. Your support helps us tell the story.

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn more

President-elect Donald Trump spoke publicly for the first time since winning the White House at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday evening.

Attendees included billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were recently named co-chairs of Trump's new Department of Government Effectiveness. While speaking, Trump announced that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be his nominee to lead the Interior Department.

Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick for attorney general, was also in attendance. Gaetz resigned his seat representing Florida in the House in light of Wednesday's news. This will effectively end the House ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use made against him.

“I don’t think this is a serious nomination for attorney general,” said Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Members of both parties have called for the release of the House ethics report.

Trump also named Robert F Kennedy Jr, a former independent presidential candidate and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in deception, misinformation and misinformation when it comes to public health, Trump said in a statement.

Violent, dirty and dangerous: Georgia prison where Trump was incarcerated condemned in scathing new report

Prison officials in Georgia's most populous county are violating the constitutional rights of people in their custody by failing to protect them from violence, using excessive force and detaining them in filthy and dangerous conditions, officials said Thursday. officials of the US Department of Justice, while threatening to involve the courts if corrective measures are not taken quickly.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office does not adequately protect inmates from violence by other inmates, including stabbings, sexual abuse and murder, federal officials say in a lengthy report that details alleged abuse. Vulnerable populations, including people who are gay, transgender, young, or with serious mental illness, are particularly at risk of violence, which causes lasting physical injury and trauma, the report said.

Our investigation reveals long-standing, unconstitutional, illegal and dangerous conditions that endanger the lives and well-being of those detained there, Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, said at a conference press.

Kate BrumbackNovember 15, 2024 05:00

Trump-invented DOGE agency recruits people with super high IQs to work 80 hours a week, cutting expenses

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us with DOGE, the group wrote on X on Thursday. We don't need more part-time idea generators. We need revolutionaries in small government, with very high IQs, willing to work 80+ hour weeks at unglamorous cost cutting. If this is you, send a DM to this account with your resume. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of candidates.

Josh MarcusNovember 15, 2024 04:30

Steve Bannon calls The Onion a deep state gestapo as he and Alex Jones watch Infowars go offline

Alex Jones watched in real time as his Infowars website and video streaming platform were taken offline hours after satirical news publication The Onion won the bid for the bankrupt conspiracy theorists' operations .

Jones, broadcasting from his studio in Texas on November 14, was joined by formerly incarcerated Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon while Infowars.com was shut down.

Force them to turn off the power… Let's put the camera on them, Bannon said. Put the damn camera on them. Let's see the polish on these boots. It's nothing other than the Gestapo. This is the administrative state and the deep state Gestapo.

Alex WoodwardNovember 15, 2024 04:00

Former Trump spokesperson warns US to strap in baby as president-elect has more to come

I said this morning, if you're shocked or surprised by Pete Hegseth's nomination last night for Secretary of Defense, buckle up baby, because it's okay, we have a lot more to come, Spicer told NewsNations The Hill Wednesday.

Click Download to save Rhian Lubin mp3 youtube com

What is DOGE? Trump's Department of Government Effectiveness led by Musk and Ramaswamy

Under Musk, the new office, which will operate outside of government, will advise on cutting federal departments and determine which staff should be let go if it believes it is a massive waste.

Trump promised that Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies.

Click Download to save Rhian Lubin mp3 youtube com

Sylvester Stallone calls Trump the second George Washington in warm-up speech at Mar-a-Lago

Sylvester Stallone described Donald Trump as the second George Washington in a warm-up speech for the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago.

The Hollywood heavyweight attended a black-tie gala on Thursday to celebrate Trump's election victory, which was attended by several of his cabinet picks, including RFK Jr. and Matt Gaetz.

We were in the presence of a truly legendary character, Stallone said, before adding that no one could have achieved what Trump did.

Sam RkainaNovember 15, 2024 02:15

Trump reflects on his election in his first public appearance after victory

Donald Trump reflected on the presidential election Thursday night in his first public appearance since securing the White House last week.

Nobody knew we were going to win it the way we won it, Trump told attendees at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Also, President Mike Johnson, wherever you are, Mike, in this very large and crowded room, thank you, Mike, Trump added. I went there yesterday, just in case, I said, Look, I want to tell you that I'm behind this man 100% and he got 100% of the Republican vote.

Johnson won the GOP nomination to remain president Wednesday after Republicans officially secured their majority in the House.

President Mike Johnson shakes hands with Donald Trump on Wednesday during a meeting of House Republicans (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Katie HawkinsonNovember 15, 2024 02:01

Trump jokes about Elon Musk: I can't get him out of here.

Donald Trump launched a mild attack on billionaire Elon Musk during a speech at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday evening.

Musk, who Trump recently appointed to co-chair the new Department of Government Effectiveness, has reportedly been a constant presence at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the past week.

Elon, what a job, what a job he's doing, Trump said. He's great, he's a really good guy. You know, he loves this place. I can't get him out of here. He just loves this place.

Elon Musk attends the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago (Getty Images)

Katie HawkinsonNovember 15, 2024 01:55

Trump announces North Dakota governor to lead Interior Department

President-elect Donald Trump announced he would nominate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead the Interior Department.

The announcement was made during Trump's first speech after the victory, at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Katie HawkinsonNovember 15, 2024 01:49

Sylvester Stallone introduces Donald Trump for his first post-election speech

Actor Sylvester Stallone introduced Donald Trump on Thursday evening for his first post-victory speech.

Trump thanked the Rambo actor as he took the stage: he did a great job.

The president-elect also thanked actor John Voight, who was in attendance.

Donald Trump welcomes actor Sylvester Stallone to the America First Policy Institute (AP) gala

Katie HawkinsonNovember 15, 2024 01:46

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-election-rfk-jr-cabinet-picks-updates-b2647538.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos