Politics
China's Xi Jinping commits to building a multipolar world
Albanese also said on Thursday local time that Chinese growth was an opportunity for Australia, a stance at odds with US warnings about the threat of a strategic competitor.
The rise of China as an economic power is a fact. It's not theoretical. This is something that is a fact. And it will also increasingly be determined by economic factors and by population, Albanese said. He added that populous countries like India and Indonesia were also changing the global economy.
And that’s why Australia is well positioned as a country in the fastest growing region of the world in human history. This represents an opportunity, he said.
But a brief comment from Prabowo toward the end of his opening speech to Albanese during their formal meeting in Peru on Thursday morning local time revealed a major concern about China.
Probowo said he was trying to improve relations with all of Indonesia's neighbors, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
And a sort of management with the Chinese to defuse the situation and lower the temperature, he added, before the media were asked to leave the room.
Prabowo has raised concerns with Australia and other neighbors in recent days with a statement recognizing overlapping claims in the South China Sea, which appears to shift Indonesia's long-standing stance against maritime claims of China in the region. But the Indonesian president made it clear on Wednesday that he was not changing his policy on the disputed waters.
We respect all powers, but we will always safeguard our sovereignty. But I choose to always find opportunities for partnership, Prabowo said in Washington, DC, after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
Prabowo also met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington and the two discussed the South China Sea, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.
Loading
Albanese acknowledged his concerns about the South China Sea when asked about his meeting with Prabowo.
It is looking like other countries in that part of the world, around the South China Sea, to ensure peace, stability and security there, and that there is engagement and dialogue to ensure that it there are no incidents likely to escalate quickly. , he said.
Messages from all sides seemed to indicate that Australia and Indonesia were again adopting similar positions in the South China Sea.
One of America's most powerful financial executives, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, sent a wake-up call about the challenges Trump faces when he took office on January 20.
Most importantly, whoever was elected, and it is my belief, they are entering into and may be responsible for the most complicated geopolitical, military and geoeconomic situation the world has faced since World War II, Dimon said during the press conference. APEC CEO Summit.
And of course, I wish them the best. This could be a difficult situation, with a lot of unknowns and uncertainties, and that is why politics will matter. And you know, of course, who will lead the government will be decisive.
Cut through the noise from federal politics with news, opinions and expert analysis. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/china-s-xi-pledges-to-build-multipolar-world-20241115-p5kqua.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The officer ran to save the man after the car went into the pool
- The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation
- Field hockey falls to UMass in NCAA tournament
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- H5N1 bird flu infects 6 more people in California and Oregon
- Billie Jean King calls for change to tennis' love scoring system
- UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news
- This 401(k) alternative has saved American workers more than $1.7 billion so far.
- Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties