China's Xi Jinping commits to building a multipolar world

Albanese also said on Thursday local time that Chinese growth was an opportunity for Australia, a stance at odds with US warnings about the threat of a strategic competitor. The rise of China as an economic power is a fact. It's not theoretical. This is something that is a fact. And it will also increasingly be determined by economic factors and by population, Albanese said. He added that populous countries like India and Indonesia were also changing the global economy. And that’s why Australia is well positioned as a country in the fastest growing region of the world in human history. This represents an opportunity, he said. But a brief comment from Prabowo toward the end of his opening speech to Albanese during their formal meeting in Peru on Thursday morning local time revealed a major concern about China. Probowo said he was trying to improve relations with all of Indonesia's neighbors, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

And a sort of management with the Chinese to defuse the situation and lower the temperature, he added, before the media were asked to leave the room. Prabowo has raised concerns with Australia and other neighbors in recent days with a statement recognizing overlapping claims in the South China Sea, which appears to shift Indonesia's long-standing stance against maritime claims of China in the region. But the Indonesian president made it clear on Wednesday that he was not changing his policy on the disputed waters. We respect all powers, but we will always safeguard our sovereignty. But I choose to always find opportunities for partnership, Prabowo said in Washington, DC, after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Prabowo also met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington and the two discussed the South China Sea, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense. Loading

Albanese acknowledged his concerns about the South China Sea when asked about his meeting with Prabowo. It is looking like other countries in that part of the world, around the South China Sea, to ensure peace, stability and security there, and that there is engagement and dialogue to ensure that it there are no incidents likely to escalate quickly. , he said. Messages from all sides seemed to indicate that Australia and Indonesia were again adopting similar positions in the South China Sea. One of America's most powerful financial executives, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, sent a wake-up call about the challenges Trump faces when he took office on January 20. Most importantly, whoever was elected, and it is my belief, they are entering into and may be responsible for the most complicated geopolitical, military and geoeconomic situation the world has faced since World War II, Dimon said during the press conference. APEC CEO Summit.