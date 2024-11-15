Politics
India's Modi likely to find comfort in Trump's return and a shared worldview
NEW DELHI (AP) Donald Trump's return to the White House has made many countries anxious and recalculate where they stand relative to the United States, but India appears to welcome the change that could embolden nationalist leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
I know today many countries are nervous about the United States, let's be honest about that, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said over the weekend. India was not among them. A call from Modi was, I think, among the first three calls received by President (elect) Trump, he added.
A second Trump presidency will likely work in New Delhi's favor, experts say, especially as Modi seeks to reset India's relations with the West after recent friction over his refusal to join sanctions against Russia or condemn his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Modi has also been criticized over India democratic backsliding.
Trump's victory means that Indian policies that have put New Delhi at odds with the West will no longer be a source of concern for Washington, said Michael Kugelman, South Asia director at the Wilson Center.
There could be rifts on goals on trade, immigration and climate change, but overall, Trump's return means that India's relations with the West and particularly with its country the most powerful will be strengthened, he added.
Modi has sought to establish India as an emerging global player with a fast-growing economy capable of countering China. But critics say its authoritarian politics and the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party have deeply polarized the country with minorities. increasingly marginalized and the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press is under attack.
When President Joe Biden honored Modi with a state visit last year, he walked a tightrope as activists and groups pressured him to confront Modi over his human rights record. The two leaders nevertheless concluded new trade agreements in the fields of defense and technology.
Such concerns won't be a problem with Trump, said Uday Chandra, an assistant professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar. This is a refreshing reset from the Indian perspective, as it is much more transactional.
Trump, long an outspoken admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also likely to be more understanding of India's strategic partnership with Moscow, which dates back to the Cold War, its record purchases of Russian crude and its refusal to choose a side in the conflict. war in Ukraine. This is the real thorn in India-US relations over the last two years, but with Trump, I don't see this being a problem, Chandra said.
One of the burning issues is trade. During his first term, trade differences between the two countries came to the fore when Trump called India the tariff king due to disagreements over agricultural products, Harley Davidson motorcycles and medical devices. In 2019, he rolled back the country's special trade privileges, and India responded by imposing tariffs on more than two dozen U.S. products.
This time, Trump wants impose a universal tax of 10% or 20% on all imports and increase customs duties on Chinese products to 60%. India, which counts the United States as its second largest trading partner, will be no exception.
New Delhi will have to do more than just change its policies to deal with Trump's emphasis on fair trade, said C Rajamohan, a professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies in Singapore.
Immigration could become a flash point if Trump also tries to curb skilled immigration. Indians are often the largest group to apply for the job. H1-B work visa but Trump had called the visa program very bad and unfair to American workers.
Progress on climate change and clean energy could also be jeopardized.
India and the United States have done a lot in this area over the past four years, but that could collapse because the Trump administration is more aligned with the fossil fuel industry than green technology, a said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Both Trump and Modi embody strongman tactics, rely on a passionate support base and have intensified polarization to consolidate votes. And unlike Western liberal leaders, Trump does not view Modi's policies at home as problematic or even relevant, Kugelman said.
They are both ardent nationalists committed to making their nation stronger at home and abroad, he added.
Analysts also point out the personal connection between the two. When Trump visited India in 2020, Modi hosted an event for him at the world's largest cricket stadium.
The year before, Trump compared Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling power at a joint rally in Texas. In his congratulatory message to Trump on X last week, Modi shared photos of the two leaders kissing, smiling and holding hands.
There is a bromance between the two, says Chandra. But they are also united by a common worldview that we live in a post-liberal world and that liberalism as an ideology for conducting global politics is no longer viable. This is as true in India as it is in America.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/india-us-election-2024-trump-modi-a291df0d68d76d88da353e1e12ad1934
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The officer ran to save the man after the car went into the pool
- The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation
- Field hockey falls to UMass in NCAA tournament
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- H5N1 bird flu infects 6 more people in California and Oregon
- Billie Jean King calls for change to tennis' love scoring system
- UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news
- This 401(k) alternative has saved American workers more than $1.7 billion so far.
- Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties