



For the recorder The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, journalist and author, recently shared his career and personal insights during an appearance at the Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by the Women's Council of Wolfson Children's Hospital. More than 1,000 guests attended the program. Johnson engaged in a memorable conversation with Flagler College President and former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney, who moderated the program. The discussion covered a range of topics including Brexit and its legacy, climate change and environmental policy, support for Ukraine, and domestic politics and reforms. Johnson shared many personal stories during his time as prime minister. The next event in the Florida Forum Speaker Series supporting Wolfson Children's Hospital features world-renowned physician, author and pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation Deepak Chopra in conversation with Jaguars team owner Jacksonville, Shad Khan, January 15. The series ends with Floridian, a journalist. and novelist Carl Hiaasen in a conversation with Florida Times-Union columnist Mark Woods on February 12. Florida Forum Series events are held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Programs start at 7 p.m. The series is made possible by longtime partners and sponsors Landstar, Wells Fargo and Florida Blue. Memberships for Florida Forum events start at $170 each for general seating, $235 for preferred seating, $300 for one Bronze level reserved ticket, $600 for two Bronze level reserved tickets, $1,500 for two tickets reserved Silver level tickets and $3,000 for four reserved Gold level tickets. The purchase of a Silver or Gold ticket package includes invitations to private receptions honoring the speakers following the conferences. Customers under the age of 30 can purchase junior tickets for $100 each. To purchase tickets, visit thefloridaforum.com, call 904-202-2886 or email [email protected]. The Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children's Hospital, supporting its mission to ensure the best pediatric health care available for all children. The Wolfson Children's Hospital Women's Board of Trustees has committed to raising $1.5 million for two new Kids Kare mobile intensive care units (ICUs) and other programs at the Children's Hospital Wolfson. Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units are part of Wolfson Children's Hospitals' neonatal and pediatric intensive care transport fleet and include the life support equipment needed to transport critically ill or injured infants and children. Kids Kare vehicles and helicopters safely transport nearly 3,000 infants and children annually to Wolfson Children's Hospital for critical neonatal and pediatric emergency and trauma care. For more information, visit womensboardwch.com.

