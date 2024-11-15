How Turkey is preparing for Trump 2.0

Turkish officials have paid particular attention to the 2024 US presidential election. It was understood in Ankara that a victory by President-elect Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris could have serious implications for the future of the Turkish-American alliance.

Over the years, a host of controversial and critical issues – from US sponsorship of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria to Russian-Turkish military relations and pro-Hamas Turkish foreign policy – ​​have exacerbated tensions between Turkey and the United States.

Although these issues are expected to continue to fuel friction in bilateral affairs, regardless of the outcome of this month's presidential election, Trump's victory could impact the trajectory of this alliance.

The benefits of Trump 2.0 for Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felicity After his victory this month, Trump called him a friend and invited him to Türkiye. Ankara has various reasons to maintain a positive attitude towards the second Trump administration and what it will mean for Turkey's national interests.

Turkish leaders are viewing Donald Trump's re-election with optimistic expectations, what I would call reckless optimism, said Dr. Eyp Ersoy, a professor in the department of defense studies at King's College London. The new Arabic.

I think Turkey is between a rock and a hard place and Trump seems to be the best option, explained Dr. zgr Pala, lecturer at Ko University in Istanbul and co-author of Turkish-Qatari Relations: From Past to Present in a Turbulent Geo Political. Landscape, in an interview with TNA.

One of the factors that condition the opinion of Turkish leaders is the unpleasant experience with former US President Joe Biden, who never visited Turkey. The key factor, however, is the anticipation of new US initiatives aimed at ending ongoing military conflicts near Turkey. Instability in Turkey's neighborhood subjects Turkish leaders to political and economic costs, both outside and inside Turkey, Dr. Ersoy said.

Trump's transactional approach to foreign policy is one that many Turkish officials can work with quite well. While Trump is not guided by any principles when it comes to NATO and tends to prefer to deal with the Transatlantic Alliance in a transactional manner, the same can be said for how Turkey generally approaches NATO. Turkey's obstructionist role during the entry of Finland and Sweden into the Alliance is a striking example.

[Erdogan and Trump] both like to get things done like in business and they like to make quick decisions. This will prove beneficial for Ankara. This is why Erdogan was one of the first leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory and express his desire for continued cooperation, Dr. Pala noted.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla that Trump charge making the US government more efficient, could be important for Turkey-US relations during the second Trump administration. Aware of Elon Musk's ties and past experiences with Erdogan and Turkey, Ankara's leaders will likely look to Musk to open the doors to higher levels of cooperation between Turkey and the United States in the field. technological.

US foreign policy towards Syria could be the biggest source of tension in the Ankara-Washington alliance with Trump's return to the White House. [Getty]

Ankara worried about Trump's return

On the other hand, Turkey has reason to fear four more years of Trump at the helm of Washington's foreign policy. During Trump's first term, he took some actions that fueled tensions between Turkey and the United States.

It is unclear how the second Trump administration will handle the Iran issue, but Turkey would not welcome a Maximum Pressure 2.0 campaign. Just like the leaders of Ankara oppositeFollowing Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, Turkey is now reportedly opposing US-led moves to crush and further isolate Tehran.

While the Turkish economy is experiencing many problems, Ankara wants to see Turkish-Iranian trade develop in the coming period with the lifting of American sanctions against Iran rather than seeing Washington intensify its financial war against the country.

The new Trump administration encouraging more Israeli military operations against Iran would certainly infuriate the Turkish government, which took a strong stance in defense of its eastern neighbor after Israel bombed various parts of Iran on October 26 . Any action increasing the risk of a full-blown Iran-Israel war will be opposed by Ankara, which would view such an extreme scenario as posing major threats to Turkey's security and economic interests.

US foreign policy towards Syria could be the biggest source of tension within the Ankara-Washington alliance, with Trump returning to the White House. It is unclear how Trump will address the YPG, linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), or questions about the future of the US military presence in northern Syria. Nevertheless, the policies adopted by the second Trump administration towards the YPG and the fight against terrorism in Syria will inevitably help shape the dynamics of relations between Turkey and the United States.

The conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon constitute major challenges for Turkey. While Erdogan and his domestic supporters are sensitive to the Palestinian issue and view Israel as guilty of genocide, the hope in Ankara is that Trump will use Washington's influence to curb military actions taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. .

Some Turkish analysts are pessimistic that this could happen on Trump's watch. Despite [Trumps] Due to its election promises, it is very unlikely that the new US government will exert significant pressure on Israel, Dr Ersoy believes.

Yet others say that with a Kamala Harris administration in charge of US foreign policy, the situation would not be too different.

For Ankara, neither Democrats nor Republicans can be trusted in the face of tensions in the Middle East. Democrats have done nothing to end the war in Gaza and are responsible for [the] death of thousands and thousands of children and women. Ankara is probably wondering: how bad can Trump be? At least he wants the war to end in Gaza (we'll see how that happens). However, as I said [there is] not much difference between Trump and Kamala when it comes to Gaza or Israeli aggression [against] countries in the region, commented Dr Pala.

Additionally, as the Trump administrations responded to the The saga of Andrew Brunson As Trump pointed out in 2018, Trump has a history of taking advantage of Turkey's economic weaknesses to push Ankara to do what he wants. Ankara officials have not forgotten America's financial problems. sanctions that Trump imposed to pressure Turkey into releasing Brunson. Whether the second Trump administration would apply such pressure tactics on Ankara in the event of future disputes is a question of great concern in Türkiye.

The Turkish government is, for now, in wait-and-see mode, hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Ankara's leaders will make decisions regarding the second Trump administration based on its programs and actions. Turkish officials will first observe and understand exactly what Trump's priorities are, Dr. Murat Aslan, associate professor of international relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University, said in a statement. TNA interview.

Bilateral relations will be compartmentalized. In this sense, there will be [an understanding] that we can witness cooperation, and sometimes debates or disputes. Let's see, he added.

