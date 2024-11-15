PM Modis' visit to Nigeria: Strengthening bilateral ties after 17 years – World News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Nigeria on November 16-17 is an important diplomatic event, marking the first such visit in 17 years. This visit, at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to deepen bilateral ties and foster greater collaboration between two of the world's largest democracies: India and Nigeria. The two countries enjoy a long-standing relationship spanning more than six decades, based on shared values ​​of democracy, pluralism and economic cooperation.

Historical context: a relationship anchored in shared values

Relations between India and Nigeria have flourished since Nigeria gained independence in 1960. India established its diplomatic mission in Lagos in 1958, two years before Nigeria's independence, marking the start of their strong bonds. Over the decades, this relationship has grown beyond political exchanges and extended to areas such as education, health, defense and trade.

As Economic Relations Secretary Dammu Ravi pointed out at a special press briefing on Wednesday, Nigeria is a very large economy in Africa, second or third in terms of GDP, with a population of about 220 million of inhabitants. He stressed that the two countries, multi-ethnic and multilingual, share similar democratic values. Both countries are multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual countries, he said, noting that their social and political landscapes make them natural allies.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard? A former Democrat and Trump's top Hindu pick for director of national intelligence Gold falls to new lows today, November 14: Know gold and silver rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities. Baba Siddique murder: First accused in NCP chief's murder arrested in Uttar Pradesh October WPI inflation hits 4-month high at 2.36% as food prices climb

The two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit in 2007, which marked a key moment in bilateral relations. Over time, diplomatic relations have developed in various sectors, notably in the areas of defense and trade.

The agenda of Prime Minister Modis' visit

Prime Minister Modi's visit will focus on expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, defence, culture and education. Dammu Ravi said the visit would include a welcome ceremony at the Nigerian presidential villa on November 17, followed by a one-on-one meeting between the Prime Minister and President Tinubu. After the private discussions, the two leaders will hold delegation-level talks to review overall bilateral relations.

During these talks, the two leaders are expected to sign several memoranda of understanding (MoU). There will be an exchange of memorandums of understanding, approximately five in number, covering the areas of culture, geology, digital public infrastructure, customs, traditional medicine, audiovisual cooperation, etc. .

These agreements will lay the foundation for deeper cooperation in these vital sectors, particularly in the context of Nigeria's growing need for technological advancement and infrastructure.

A key part of the visit will be Prime Minister Modi's interaction with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, which is one of the largest in West Africa, numbering around 60,000 people. Dammu Ravi added: “People-to-people contacts have been very strong and lasting, highlighting the important role of the Indian community in Nigeria's economy and culture. Modi will attend a community event later today to engage with the diaspora, strengthening these ties.

Economic and commercial relations

Economic cooperation between India and Nigeria has been strong, with bilateral trade approaching $15 billion. A significant portion of this trade centers on oil, with India being one of the largest importers of Nigerian oil. Ravi noted: A significant part of [the trade] Nigeria's oil imports to India reflect the importance of this sector in their economic partnership.

Beyond energy, Indian companies have made substantial investments in Nigeria, particularly in manufacturing and infrastructure. About $27 billion in cumulative terms has been invested by Indian companies in Nigeria, 200 Indian companies involved in various sectors, he said. These companies are also among Nigeria's largest employers, second only to the federal government. As the two countries continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration, Modis' visit is expected to focus on ways to boost trade, diversify economic exchanges and increase investments in non-oil sectors.

India has also provided development assistance to Nigeria, including $400 million in concessional loans. However, as he pointed out, Nigeria has so far only used $100 million in aid. $290 million is reallocated to their own initiatives and their own areas of focus. This flexibility demonstrates the evolving nature of their development partnership, as Nigeria seeks to allocate funds where they are most needed.

Education and capacity building

Education remains the cornerstone of Indo-Nigerian cooperation. India has long been a favored destination for Nigerian students, with thousands educated at Indian institutions over the years. The Government of India offers 500 scholarships every year under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. Secretary ER highlighted that India offers around 500 scholarships per year – 250 for civilian experts and 250 for defense experts who come to India for training. This has created a large pool of Nigerian professionals who have contributed significantly to the development of the country.

Furthermore, India has supported Nigeria's human capital development through its assistance programs, particularly in the area of ​​technical and vocational training. More than 27,500 Nigerians have benefited from ITEC training since the launch of the program. This emphasis on capacity building will continue to play a key role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Defense cooperation

Security cooperation is another major area of ​​collaboration. As Nigeria grapples with security challenges, including terrorism and insurgency, India has provided valuable support. He mentioned that the two countries have engaged in continuous dialogue within the NSA. [National Security Advisor] level to develop a strategy on counter-terrorism measures, particularly with regard to Boko Haram. This collaboration also includes military training, with Indian officers contributing to the establishment of key defense institutions in Nigeria, including the National Defense Academy and the Naval War College. Ravi also noted that around 250 defense experts [from Nigeria] come to India for training every year through ITEC scholarships.

India and Nigeria are exploring ways to further strengthen their defense cooperation, including the possibility of providing defense equipment and lines of credit for military purchases.