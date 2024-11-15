Xi Jinping opens first Chinese-funded port in South America

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated Latin America's first port financed by Beijing in Chancay, Peru, on Thursday, a symbol of the Asian superpower's growing influence on the continent as it prepares to take on a new administration. Donald Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) greets Peruvian President Dina Boluarte as she arrives for a meeting at the government palace in Lima on November 14, 2024, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP. The $3.5 billion complex, located about 80 kilometers north of Lima, is meant to serve as a hub for Chinese trade as the country faces major tariff hikes a year. once Trump returns to the White House for a second term. The port was officially opened in a ceremony overseen virtually by Xi and his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte from Lima, where they will attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Friday and Saturday. “China plays a major role in growing our economy,” Boluarte said at the event, even as a U.S. official warned that Latin American countries should be vigilant about Chinese investments . “We believe it is essential that countries across the hemisphere ensure that economic activities in the PRC (People's Republic of China) comply with local laws and safeguard human rights and protection. environment,” Brian Nichols, the top U.S. diplomat for Latin America, said in Lima. . Xi, for his part, said the port would help “promote connectivity” between South America and China. “We are witnessing… the birth of a new land-sea channel between Asia and Latin America in the new era,” Xi said. U.S. President Joe Biden also arrived Thursday to attend the APEC summit in Peru, which Nichols described as a “crucial ally.” Belt and Road Peru – one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies over the past decade – is China's fourth-largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral flows of nearly $36 billion in 2023 . The Chancay port will also serve Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and other South American countries, allowing them to bypass ports in Mexico and the United States in their trade with Asia. Chancay is the latest addition to a vast collection of railway, highway and other infrastructure projects built under China's massive Belt and Road initiative to boost trade and strengthen political influence of Beijing. A Cosco Shipping cargo ship. Photo: Wikicommons. Hong Kong-listed Cosco Shipping Ports, which owns 60% of the port, has a 30-year concession to operate the terminal and expects it to handle up to one million containers in its first year of operation. exploitation. Cosco Shipping Ports is a subsidiary of the Chinese company COSCO Shipping Corporation. The maximum depth of the port is 17.8 meters (58.4 feet), allowing it to accommodate the world's largest container ships. Chancay, a fishing town of some 50,000 inhabitants, was chosen for its strategic location in the heart of South America. It is now expected to become a major hub for imports of electronics, textiles and other Asian consumer goods, as well as the export of minerals including lithium and copper. Xi described the complex as “South America’s first smart and green port.” Once completed, he added, the project will reduce transit between China and Peru by more than 10 days and reduce logistics costs by more than 20 percent. Deadline : Lima, Peru Article type: Press service Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards. Support HKFP | Policies and ethics | Error/typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency and annual report | Applications Help safeguard press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team

