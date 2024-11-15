NAB seeks retrial of Imran in first Toshakhana reference – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash the conviction of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case linked to a Graff jewelry set obtained from the Toshakhana , and to send the case back to the court of accounts for a new trial.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave time to lawyer Syed Ali Zafar to consult Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi on the proposal.

The bench said that if lawyer Zafar opposed the National Accountability Bureau's proposal, then his clients' appeals would be considered solely on their merits.

The high-profile case, which involved allegations that the ex-prime minister illegally withheld state gifts, resulted in a January 31 conviction by an accountability court. Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined 787 million rupees.

During the hearing, NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervez reiterated his concerns over the conduct of the trial courts.

He said the statements of 11 witnesses had been omitted from the file and he doubted whether the sentences had been imposed on the merits.

Mr. Pervez proposed that the IHC could overturn the convictions and remand the case for a retrial, adding that the original conviction lacked adequate legal basis.

Lawyer Zafar objected to the validity of the trial. He highlighted procedural inconsistencies, including the removal of Bushra Bibis' right to cross-examination on January 29 and the recording of her statement late on the night of January 30.

The lawyer said he would present additional evidence to demonstrate that the trial court's decision was unsustainable.

Justice Aurangzeb presented two options to move forward: accept the NAB's remand proposal or restart the case with a fresh charge sheet.

He advised Mr. Zafar to consult his clients, saying that if the NAB proposal was not accepted, the court would consider the appeals only on the merits, without considering technicalities at the lower court level.

The IHC then adjourned the hearing to November 21.

Plea of ​​acquittal rejected

Meanwhile, Central Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand dismissed the pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibis seeking acquittal in a case related to purchase of a Bulgari jewelry set from Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

When the judge resumed the hearing, lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry requested that Bushra Bibi be exempted from his personal presence. The judge granted the request. The indictment was postponed until November 18.

FIR against Imran

Islamabad Police informed IHC Judge Arbab Mohammad Tahir that Mr. Khan had been named in 62 FIRs and was facing seven cases filed by the FIA.

The police prosecutor shared details of a petition seeking details of ongoing cases against the ex-prime minister.

He sought time to submit a comprehensive report in this regard.

The rest of the hearing was adjourned until November 18.

Published in Dawn, November 15, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1872491/nab-seeks-retrial-of-imran-in-first-toshakhana-reference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

