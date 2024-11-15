



Israel-Iran War: Bad news for Israel as Turkish President Erdogan makes an important decision and decides to…. Even though Turkey plans to impose a trade embargo on Israel in May this year, its diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv continues its operations without interruption. Türkiye-Israel Türkiye-Israel conflict: In a major announcement that could change global dynamics, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this week that Turkey has severed all ties with Israel. The Turkish president announced the move while speaking to reporters on his plane after a visit to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, according to a report by Aajtak.in. “The government of the Republic of Türkiye, under my leadership, will not pursue any relations with Israel and we will remain firm on this position,” President Erdogan said. Earlier this year, TürkiyeThe UN ambassador had urged the UN to stop arms transfers to Israel. Even though Turkey plans to impose a trade embargo on Israel in May this year, its diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv continues its operations without interruption. Meanwhile, Turkey also recalled its ambassador to his home country last year, and Israel also felt obliged to do the same. Türkiye Erdogan wishes Iran a speedy recovery Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wished Iran a speedy recovery in October this year after Israeli strikes overnight. Speaking at a ceremony in the southern province of Hatay, Erdogan said Israel was trying to spark a regional conflict with such attacks, adding that “we must not be fooled by these games.” Israel bombed military sites in Iran early Saturday, but its retaliation for an Iranian attack this month did not target the most sensitive oil and nuclear facilities and did not prompt immediate wishes for revenge. The risk of a wider conflagration between heavily armed Israel and Iran has rattled a region already on fire with war in Gaza and Lebanon, but Tehran's initial response appeared muted. Turkey calls for halt to arms transfers to Israel TürkiyeUN Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz and Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour have urged the UN to stop arms transfers to Israel. They made the comments to reporters at U.N. headquarters, speaking on behalf of a group of 52 countries that co-signed a letter to the U.N. calling for an arms embargo against Israel. This initiative reflects our grave concern over the unprecedented escalation of violence and flagrant violations of international law in Gaza and throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, Yildiz said. “If we want to end this occupation, then countries should not give the tools necessary to prolong the duration of this illegal occupation, such as weapons,” Mansour said. (With contribution from agencies)







