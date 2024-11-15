PM Modi slams Congress for Jharkhand leader's promise of 'LPG to infiltrators' | Latest news India

Connect with us

November 14, 2024 at 10:06 p.m. IST

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yogi Adityanath also criticized the politician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress for Jharkhand politician Ghulam Ahmad Mir's promise to subsidize cylinders to infiltrators, saying the remark was an example of the game the party was playing with the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Mumbai. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Mumbai. (PTI)

“Today a Congress leader said in Jharkhand that we will give cheap gas cylinders to Hindus and Muslims as well as infiltrators. Should these people who are praising infiltrators be given some opportunity share? This is an example of the game they are playing with the country and with the bright future of your children to get votes,” he said.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir today promised that LPG cylinders would be supplied in Jharkhand at a subsidized rate of 450.

“We promised to provide gas cylinders to 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. It will be for the popular masses, whether Hindu, Muslim or infiltrator, this will be given to all citizens of Jharkhand, no other factors will be considered, said Mir, who is the general secretary of AICC and in-charge of Jharkhand, during an election rally in Chandrapura.

Domestic LPG cylinders are available for 860 in major cities of Jharkhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that infiltrators were marrying tribal women to grab their land. The party has promised legislation to end these alleged illegal activities.

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yogi Adityanath also criticized the politician for the promise.

Chouhan alleged that the JMMRJD Congress government promoted infiltration in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally at Birni in Giridih district, he claimed that thousands of infiltrators had entered Jharkhand and the government had helped them get voter and ration cards.

Yogi Adityanath said the BJP would not allow the Congress to give LPG subsidies to infiltrators.

Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections took place on November 13. Voting for the second phase will take place on November 20.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

With contributions from PTI

