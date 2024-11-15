Politics
PM Modi to visit Jamui in Bihar and unveil projects worth Rs 6,640 cr on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda
This is the Prime Minister's second tour to Bihar, where he laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Darbhanga, one of the major towns in the northern region of the state, on Wednesday.
Jamui shares its borders with Jharkhand, where parliamentary elections are underway.
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who is in Jamui to oversee preparations for Modi's tour, said, “The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth of over Rs 6,640 crore. »
He said the Prime Minister will also “inaugurate two tribal freedom fighter museums and two tribal research institutes to preserve the rich history and heritage of the tribal communities.”
Besides, Modi will participate in the 'Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses constructed under PM-JANMAN', he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-visit-bihars-jamui-unveil-projects-worth-rs-6640-cr-on-birsa-mundas-birth-anniversary/articleshow/115322250.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
