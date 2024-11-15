



Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them. (Capture: Panamericana Television) THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2024 in Lima, Peru, generated a significant logistical and security effort, notably for the arrival of two of the main world leaders: the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. The two leaders will then meet Saturday November 16 as part of the forum, and this will be their third meeting since taking office. This is why the Spanish spokesperson and director of the Media Center for the Americas of the United States Department of State, Natalia Molanodetailed the extensive security efforts that will accompany Biden. cool He explained that for more than two years, itineraries, protocols and protection measures have been meticulously coordinated to ensure the safety of dignitaries. These efforts include the implementation of special protocols by both countries, with a specialized security team working in collaboration with Peruvian authorities. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them The United States has a program and a team primarily composed of specialized individuals for the protection and security of the President of the United States and his entire entourage. So this is what we call a security package, not only physical, but also human, which accompanies the president to all his destinations, first declared the director of the Media Center. And that's very important, since he represents not only the American government, but all the American people everywhere they go. We must also guarantee their physical and cyber security, he added. The president Joe Biden arrive with a high-level security deployment, while the president Xi Jinping You will also be welcomed with strict protection measures. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them According to Juan Carlos Liendo, former Dini leader, Xi Jinping will arrive in Lima accompanied by a competent delegationdivided into two planes. The two leaders will be protected by special vehicles, known as beasts, intended to guarantee their safety during their transfer into the country. In the case of the United States, for example. This security centers around the vehicle called The Beast, which is an extremely heavy armored vehicle with windows. The windows of their vehicles are at least 13 centimeters thick and the doors weigh as much as the doors of a commercial airplane. It is therefore extremely powerful equipment and comes with a series of equipment high technology, such as neutralizing drones, electrical signals to control explosives remotelya mention By reading. FILE Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a signing ceremony with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP, Archive) On the other hand, the director of the Media Center for the Americas of the United States Department of State, Natalia Molanostressed that the delegations of the two leaders alternative routes which can be modified if necessary. These routes, subject to automatic changes, are precisely planned by security managers, who oversee every detail of the logistics to ensure that there are no unforeseen events. Coordination includes monitoring parallel routes and strategic points in Lima, in order to minimize risks and guarantee the security of presidents' travel. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them President Biden will arrive in Peru tomorrow and meet with the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, as well as the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. These two bilateral meetings are strategic and we are taking this opportunity of the APEC leaders' forum this week, here in Lima, to advance these conversations where we maintain open and constant communication channels to maintain these stable relations, a- he mentioned. One of the most notable innovations of this security operation is the collaboration of China's military policywho trained Peruvian security forces to strengthen protection protocols. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them Security specialists also reported that in certain strategic areas of Lima, extensive background checks will be carried out on people living near the routes that the presidents will follow. This measure is part of a global effort to guarantee maximum security during the event. The arrival of these two great international leaders, who will mark a new stage of dialogue and cooperation within the framework of APEC 2024, is accompanied by exhaustive planning which includes not only close protection, but also rigorous control routes and constant surveillance. possible threats. This security deployment highlights the importance of APEC Summit 2024 as a key event for international cooperation and highlights the efforts of Peru and its partners to ensure that the security of dignitaries and participants is at the highest level. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/peru/2024/11/14/joe-biden-y-xi-jinping-en-apec-2024-helicopteros-armas-de-alta-tecnologia-y-cientos-de-agentes-de-seguridad-los-resguardaran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos